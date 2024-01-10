en English
Assam Rifles Director General Visits Moreh to Address Security Concerns in Manipur

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:00 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 12:20 pm EST
Assam Rifles Director General Visits Moreh to Address Security Concerns in Manipur

On January 10, 2024, Lt Gen PC Nair, the Director General of Assam Rifles, embarked on a critical visit to Moreh, Manipur, amidst a surge in violence since late December 2023. The primary purpose of his visit was to assess and address the heightened security concerns that have gripped the border region. Moreh, with its unique, cosmopolitan composition, has been witness to a significant disruption of peace, particularly affecting the children and youth.

Security Briefing and Consultation with CSOs

During his stay, Brig V P Yadav briefed Gen Nair on the current security situation. The meeting was instrumental in providing the Director General of Assam Rifles a comprehensive view of the ground reality. In an effort to foster better coordination between civil society and security forces, Gen Nair also held extensive discussions with leaders from various Civil Society Organisations (CSOs). Representatives from the Hill Tribe Council, Kuki Students Organization, Kuki Women Union, Human Rights Moreh, Kuki Inpi Tengnoupal, Tamil Sangam, Gorkha Samaj Samiti, and Manipur Muslims Council were present at these deliberations.

Emphasis on Restoring Peace

Gen Nair underscored the importance of peace, especially in the light of the strife that has disrupted lives, following the preceding pandemic. He assured that grievances would be addressed and called for the active participation of the community, especially women, in peace restoration efforts. The Central Security Forces, he warned, would retaliate if provoked, but stressed the collective responsibility of society and security forces to reestablish peace.

Assam Rifles: The Friends of the North East

The Assam Rifles, known affectionately as the “Friends of the North East,” have pledged to continue their efforts to maintain harmony in the region, even under challenging circumstances. This visit by the Director General served to reinforce the commitment of the security forces towards ensuring peace and stability in the region.

India Security
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

