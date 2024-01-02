Assam Launches Gunotsav: A Comprehensive Educational Evaluation Exercise

Assam, a state known for its diverse culture and rich history, is now setting a new precedent in the realm of education. The state government is launching a comprehensive educational evaluation initiative, aptly named Gunotsav. This exercise is aimed at assessing and enhancing the quality of education in government-run schools, covering a colossal number of 43,498 institutions spread across 35 districts.

Unveiling Gunotsav: A Panorama of Educational Assessment

Gunotsav is a meticulously designed exercise that involves various stakeholders in the educational ecosystem. From teachers and students to administrators and local communities, everyone plays an integral role in this initiative. The objective is to foster a sense of accountability for maintaining educational standards among all involved. A grand total of 39,63,542 students will be evaluated in this exercise, providing an extensive overview of the state’s educational landscape.

The Phased Approach to Evaluation

The execution of Gunotsav is divided into three distinct phases. The first phase, scheduled for January 3-6, will encompass 12 districts. The second phase, running from January 9-12, will include 13 districts. Finally, the third phase, slated for February 5-8, will cover the remaining 10 districts. This phased approach ensures comprehensive coverage and systematic evaluation across the state’s diverse districts.

Goals and Methodology of Gunotsav

The program’s objectives are manifold. They include identifying individual learning gaps, ensuring grade-specific educational outcomes, and evaluating schools on multiple criteria such as academic and extracurricular performance, infrastructure utility, and community engagement. The Gunotsav question paper, a crucial tool in this initiative, is designed to assess students’ academic proficiency in various subjects and align with the prescribed syllabus. This methodology aids in identifying learning gaps and improving teaching methodologies, ultimately enhancing students’ overall academic performance.

Ensuring the credibility of the evaluation process, a total of 18,098 external evaluators will be involved. High-profile visitors such as the chief minister, MLAs, the chief secretary, and college teachers will also participate as evaluators. The initiative is not new to Assam; Gunotsav was first introduced in 2017 and has since been conducted in four rounds, successfully covering all districts in the state.