Assam Government Unveils Major Financial Scheme to Empower Women Entrepreneurs

Unveiling a transformative step towards women empowerment in northeastern India, the Assam government has announced a substantial financial initiative titled ‘Lakhpati Baideo’. Designed to foster the growth of women micro-entrepreneurs, this scheme is set to infuse the state’s economy with an impressive Rs 4,000 crore (approximately 54 million USD).

Empowering Women Through Entrepreneurship

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, this initiative aims to catalyze the entrepreneurial journey of 40 lakh self-help group workers, offering each woman financial assistance of ₹35,000. The ultimate goal is to enable these women to achieve an annual income of Rs 1 lakh, thereby transforming them into ‘Lakhpati didis’ – a term reflecting their ascendancy to a position of financial strength. The broader vision aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to create two crore such empowered women.

‘Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan’ – Reshaping the Economic Landscape

This grand initiative will be operationalized under the ‘Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan’ (MMUA) at an estimated cost of Rs 4,000 crore. The financial aid comprises Rs 10,000 in the first year and Rs 12,500 from the Government, supplemented by an additional Rs 12,500 from a bank loan over the next two years. However, this financial assistance is linked with preconditions related to population control measures and the enrolment of girl children in schools, indicating the government’s holistic approach towards sustainable development.

Implications and Future Prospects

The scheme’s implications extend beyond individual empowerment to reshaping Assam’s economic landscape. By facilitating the establishment of new businesses and fostering the growth of existing ones, the initiative is expected to stimulate economic activity and growth within the state. It is also a testament to the government’s dedication to gender equality and sustainable development. However, the scheme also carries certain prerequisites related to children’s education and tree plantation, thereby integrating socio-environmental considerations into its framework. The scheme is in line with the state’s population policy, excluding some women involved in self-help groups due to the limit on the number of children they have.