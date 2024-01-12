en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Assam Government Unveils Major Financial Scheme to Empower Women Entrepreneurs

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:51 am EST
Assam Government Unveils Major Financial Scheme to Empower Women Entrepreneurs

Unveiling a transformative step towards women empowerment in northeastern India, the Assam government has announced a substantial financial initiative titled ‘Lakhpati Baideo’. Designed to foster the growth of women micro-entrepreneurs, this scheme is set to infuse the state’s economy with an impressive Rs 4,000 crore (approximately 54 million USD).

Empowering Women Through Entrepreneurship

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, this initiative aims to catalyze the entrepreneurial journey of 40 lakh self-help group workers, offering each woman financial assistance of ₹35,000. The ultimate goal is to enable these women to achieve an annual income of Rs 1 lakh, thereby transforming them into ‘Lakhpati didis’ – a term reflecting their ascendancy to a position of financial strength. The broader vision aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to create two crore such empowered women.

‘Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan’ – Reshaping the Economic Landscape

This grand initiative will be operationalized under the ‘Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan’ (MMUA) at an estimated cost of Rs 4,000 crore. The financial aid comprises Rs 10,000 in the first year and Rs 12,500 from the Government, supplemented by an additional Rs 12,500 from a bank loan over the next two years. However, this financial assistance is linked with preconditions related to population control measures and the enrolment of girl children in schools, indicating the government’s holistic approach towards sustainable development.

Implications and Future Prospects

The scheme’s implications extend beyond individual empowerment to reshaping Assam’s economic landscape. By facilitating the establishment of new businesses and fostering the growth of existing ones, the initiative is expected to stimulate economic activity and growth within the state. It is also a testament to the government’s dedication to gender equality and sustainable development. However, the scheme also carries certain prerequisites related to children’s education and tree plantation, thereby integrating socio-environmental considerations into its framework. The scheme is in line with the state’s population policy, excluding some women involved in self-help groups due to the limit on the number of children they have.

0
Economy India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Economy

See more
14 mins ago
Unexpected Decline in U.S. Wholesale Prices Signals Potential Easing of Inflation
December witnessed an unexpected decline in U.S. wholesale prices, hinting at a possible relaxation of inflationary pressures as per the U.S. Labor Department’s report. The Producer Price Index (PPI), a measure of prices that producers receive for their goods and services, dipped by 0.1% for the month, marking 2023 with a 1% rise from the
Unexpected Decline in U.S. Wholesale Prices Signals Potential Easing of Inflation
Biden to Visit Allentown, Showcasing Economic Turnaround and Job Growth Success
1 hour ago
Biden to Visit Allentown, Showcasing Economic Turnaround and Job Growth Success
Wall Street Journal Front Page Highlights: Economic Trends and Global Events
1 hour ago
Wall Street Journal Front Page Highlights: Economic Trends and Global Events
Bahamas' Low-Cost Housing Project: A Step Towards Empowering Citizens
33 mins ago
Bahamas' Low-Cost Housing Project: A Step Towards Empowering Citizens
Local Businesses and Institutions Join forces for Brunei's Upcoming Consumer Fair
47 mins ago
Local Businesses and Institutions Join forces for Brunei's Upcoming Consumer Fair
UK Economy Grows But Recession Fears Linger
1 hour ago
UK Economy Grows But Recession Fears Linger
Latest Headlines
World News
Israel Strenuously Denies Allegations of Genocide; Street Legal Race Engine Car Hits the Market
17 seconds
Israel Strenuously Denies Allegations of Genocide; Street Legal Race Engine Car Hits the Market
RoleMarks to Analyze Israel's Defense Against Genocide Allegations at International Court
21 seconds
RoleMarks to Analyze Israel's Defense Against Genocide Allegations at International Court
Modi Inaugurates India's Longest Sea Bridge, Pays Tribute to Shinzo Abe
23 seconds
Modi Inaugurates India's Longest Sea Bridge, Pays Tribute to Shinzo Abe
Delhi Mayor Announces MCD's Plan to Boost Ranking in Cleanliness Survey
28 seconds
Delhi Mayor Announces MCD's Plan to Boost Ranking in Cleanliness Survey
Pakistan Grapples with Proposed Delay of General Elections Amid Security Concerns
2 mins
Pakistan Grapples with Proposed Delay of General Elections Amid Security Concerns
Adam Copeland Brings Wrestling Intensity to Ares Role in 'Percy Jackson'
2 mins
Adam Copeland Brings Wrestling Intensity to Ares Role in 'Percy Jackson'
Inside Switzerland's Healthcare System: A Blend of Quality Care and Innovation
3 mins
Inside Switzerland's Healthcare System: A Blend of Quality Care and Innovation
Confident Cobblers Ready for Wigan Athletic Rematch, Says Manager Jon Brady
4 mins
Confident Cobblers Ready for Wigan Athletic Rematch, Says Manager Jon Brady
Rahul Gandhi Urges IYC Workers to 'Fight Fearlessly', Launches 'Rozgaar Do, Nyay Do' Campaign
5 mins
Rahul Gandhi Urges IYC Workers to 'Fight Fearlessly', Launches 'Rozgaar Do, Nyay Do' Campaign
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
1 hour
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
3 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
3 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
4 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
4 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
4 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
4 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
4 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app