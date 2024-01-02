Assam Government Launches ‘Gunotsav 2024’ For Comprehensive Student Evaluation

The Assam government has announced ‘Gunotsav 2024’, an extensive evaluation program set to assess nearly 40 lakh students. This initiative, as stated by Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, is slated to commence on January 3 and conclude on February 8, 2024. The primary goal of Gunotsav is to ensure quality education by improving learning outcomes, reaching 43,498 government schools across 35 districts and involving 39,63,542 students.

Gunotsav: A Comprehensive Evaluation Program

Gunotsav 2024 is designed to be an all-encompassing evaluation program that includes all stakeholders in the education system. This includes teachers, students, administrators, and local communities, all working together to enhance accountability for educational quality. The program is divided into three phases that focus on identifying learning gaps, assessing individual child performance, and evaluating school performance in academic and co-curricular areas, as well as infrastructure utilization and community engagement.

External Evaluators and Assessment Strategy

A team of 18,098 external evaluators, including the chief minister, MLAs, the chief secretary, college teachers, and others, will visit schools to carry out the evaluation. The evaluation process emphasizes the role of high-quality question papers that align with the curriculum and positively impact student learning. While the school evaluation will be conducted online, only 10 per cent of the students selected by the evaluators from each class will be selected for the external evaluation.

Gunotsav: A Recurring Initiative

Since its inception in 2017, Gunotsav has been held four times, covering all districts of Assam. This fifth round of Gunotsav further emphasizes the Assam government’s ongoing effort to improve the education system across the state. Measures have been taken to bridge infrastructural gaps by constructing additional classrooms, toilets, electrification, partition walls, etc., under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF), thereby providing an enabling environment for learning.