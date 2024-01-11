Assam Eviction Drive: 50 Families Removed from Pancharatna Reserve Forest

In a joint operation conducted by the district administration and forest department in Assam’s Goalpara district, fifty families were evicted from the Pancharatna Reserve Forest area. This eviction drive, carried out on Wednesday, aimed to remove illegal encroachments on the forest land.

Illegal Encroachments Lead to Conflict

Illegal encroachments, including the construction of houses and other unauthorized structures, have resulted in an escalating conflict between humans and elephants in the area. Divisional Forest Officer Tejas Mariswamy of Goalpara district stated that these eviction operations are part of a series planned to tackle this critical issue.

Tensions Amid Eviction

Many of the evicted families had been residing on the forest land for 50-60 years, raising allegations of discrimination. Some families had received notices from the forest department to demolish their houses, which led to a mixed reaction—some complied, while others appealed to the Gauhati High Court.

Demands for Rehabilitation

The Goalpara District Students’ Union president has called for the rehabilitation of the evicted families. Mariswamy, however, underscored the necessity of the eviction, emphasizing that the removal of encroachments is crucial to mitigate the increasing man-elephant conflict. He further indicated that these evictions have been a part of a series of similar actions taken by the BJP government since May 2021.