Assam DGP Dismisses Allegations of Police Espionage Involving Youth Held by Ulfa-I

In a high-stakes clash of narratives, Assam's Director General of Police (DGP), GP Singh, has confronted the allegations encircling Manash Borgohain, a young man purportedly held captive by the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (Ulfa-I) on accusations of espionage for Assam Police.

Claims and Counterclaims: The Tale of Manash Borgohain

GP Singh, in his address to the media, emphatically denied Borgohain's allegations of being inducted into the police force. He stated that Borgohain, who only completed his Class 10 board examination in 2016 and did not finish a subsequent diploma course in Engineering, lacks the requisite educational qualifications - a graduation degree - for the position of sub-inspector. This counterclaim decisively rebuts the narrative that Borgohain was an undercover operative for Assam Police within the Ulfa-I ranks.

Unraveling the Alleged Espionage Plot

Adding another layer to the unfolding drama, Singh further clarified that Assam Police has not dispatched anyone to infiltrate Ulfa-I, thereby challenging Borgohain's assertions that he was on a covert mission ordered by high-ranking police officials. This firm denial raises probing questions about the veracity of Borgohain's claims and the motivations behind them.

A Plea for Mercy and Release

Meanwhile, Borgohain's father, Deben Borgohain, in a fervent plea to Ulfa-I's chief Paresh Baruah, has requested leniency for his son, urging Baruah to spare his son from the death penalty, forgive any transgressions, and grant his release. The Borgohain family, previously unaware of Manash's activities, has appealed to the State Government to intervene and assist in securing their son's safe return from the Ulfa-I camp.