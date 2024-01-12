Assam Chief Minister Inaugurates NIPER Campus, Stresses on Strengthened National Bonds

Assam’s Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has expressed the state’s commitment to India’s development by supplying skilled human resources across multiple sectors. This commitment was voiced during the inauguration of the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) at Changsari. Sarma accentuated the deepening emotional bond between the Northeast and the rest of India. This connection, Sarma believes, has been fortified under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has inspired the region’s inhabitants to engage more actively in nation-building.

New Milestone for Healthcare in Assam

The new NIPER campus, previously operating from the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital since 2008, is positioned near AIIMS-Guwahati and IIT-Guwahati. It marks a significant milestone in augmenting the healthcare industry in Assam. The inauguration of the new campus was carried out by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya via video conference.

Strengthening Education in Healthcare and Infrastructure

Sarma also brought attention to the upcoming campus of the National Forensic Sciences University in the vicinity. He anticipates that this addition will enhance education in healthcare and infrastructure in the area. The chief minister highlighted a myriad of ongoing healthcare projects in the Northeast, attributing the region’s integration and development to PM Modi’s initiatives. These efforts have fostered a surge of enthusiasm and participation in national development.

Collective Effort Towards Progress

Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba was also present at the event. The collective efforts of these leaders and institutes aim to boost the healthcare scenario in Assam, cater to the human resources needs of the country, and strengthen the emotional ties between the Northeast and the rest of India.