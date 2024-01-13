en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Asiatic Lion Killed by Speeding Train in Gujarat: A Clash of Conservation and Infrastructure

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:41 pm EST
Asiatic Lion Killed by Speeding Train in Gujarat: A Clash of Conservation and Infrastructure

In a tragic incident that underscores the precarious relationship between wildlife conservation and human infrastructure, a young Asiatic lion was struck and killed by a speeding goods train near Amrutvel village in Gujarat’s Amreli district. The 3 to 4-year-old male lion’s death marks the latest casualty in an escalating conflict between India’s endangered lion population and railway operations on a 90-kilometer stretch of track running from Liliya to Pipavav port.

A Death Trap for Lions

The railway track, bustling with cargo trains, has become a lethal snare for the region’s Asiatic lions, with over 100 of these majestic creatures frequenting the area. Despite repeated cautionary advisories issued by forest officials to the railway department alerting them to the presence of wild animals on the track, the calamitous collisions persist.

Previous Incidents and Efforts

Earlier this month, a similar incident unfolded near Savarkundla, roughly 30 kilometers from the recent tragedy. A lioness was grievously injured, mirroring a pattern of growing concern for the safety of these animals. Forest officials, alarmed by the frequency and proximity of these accidents, have identified hotspots on the track known for frequent collisions. They have been fervently advocating for reduced train speeds and frequency, particularly during the cover of darkness.

The proposed speed limit of 20 kilometers per hour within a 60-kilometer radius is seen as a crucial step towards ensuring the safety of the region’s lions. A series of preventive measures have already been implemented, from erecting watchtowers to deploying ambulances, cleaning the vicinity of the tracks, and increasing staff. However, proposals to limit train speeds often meet resistance from railway officials, who cite potential business losses.

The Delicate Balance

This heartrending incident brings into sharp focus the delicate balance required to protect India’s iconic Asiatic lions while maintaining vital transportation infrastructure. The challenge lies in harmonizing conservation efforts with the operational requirements of the railway, a task that demands a comprehensive, collaborative, and compassionate approach. The death of this young Asiatic lion serves as a stark reminder of the urgency and gravity of the situation.

0
India Transportation Wildlife
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
3 mins ago
Kolkata T20 Tournament 2024: Dragons and Firebolts Claim Resounding Victories
In a day packed with thrilling cricket action, the Kolkata T20 Tournament 2024 witnessed two noteworthy matches on January 12. The Purba Medinipur Dragons, led by the stalwart duo of Subha Guchhait and Suny Brah, emerged victorious against the Darjeeling Unstoppables, while the Jhargram Firebolts outclassed the Combined Avengers with a compelling team effort. Dragons
Kolkata T20 Tournament 2024: Dragons and Firebolts Claim Resounding Victories
Mumbai Air Show 2024: Navigating Through Traffic Regulations and Flight Advisories
6 mins ago
Mumbai Air Show 2024: Navigating Through Traffic Regulations and Flight Advisories
Overcrowding in Indian Railways: A Growing Crisis in Sleeper Class Coaches
6 mins ago
Overcrowding in Indian Railways: A Growing Crisis in Sleeper Class Coaches
Post-Pandemic Surge: Thiruvananthapuram Airport Records Highest Passenger Traffic
3 mins ago
Post-Pandemic Surge: Thiruvananthapuram Airport Records Highest Passenger Traffic
Rajasthan's Railway Network Expands Rapidly; Over 1300 Stations to be Upgraded Under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme
3 mins ago
Rajasthan's Railway Network Expands Rapidly; Over 1300 Stations to be Upgraded Under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Inaugurates Sarasvati Vatika Project in Kurukshetra
5 mins ago
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Inaugurates Sarasvati Vatika Project in Kurukshetra
Latest Headlines
World News
Montana High School Basketball: Standout Performances and Game Results
1 min
Montana High School Basketball: Standout Performances and Game Results
Nike Zoom KD 4 'Weatherman' Set for Rerelease, A Nod to Durant's NBA Legacy
2 mins
Nike Zoom KD 4 'Weatherman' Set for Rerelease, A Nod to Durant's NBA Legacy
Chicago Bulls Ring of Honor: Mixed Reception for Jerry Krause at Inaugural Celebration
2 mins
Chicago Bulls Ring of Honor: Mixed Reception for Jerry Krause at Inaugural Celebration
Kolkata T20 Tournament 2024: Dragons and Firebolts Claim Resounding Victories
3 mins
Kolkata T20 Tournament 2024: Dragons and Firebolts Claim Resounding Victories
Paarl Royals Begin SA20 Season with Decisive Win Over Pretoria Capitals
3 mins
Paarl Royals Begin SA20 Season with Decisive Win Over Pretoria Capitals
Dage Minors Triumphs as Three-Time Champion in Butterfield Front Street Mile
4 mins
Dage Minors Triumphs as Three-Time Champion in Butterfield Front Street Mile
Los Angeles Chargers Interview Todd Monken for Head Coach Position
5 mins
Los Angeles Chargers Interview Todd Monken for Head Coach Position
Kayaking Nation Unveils Comprehensive Beginner's Guide, Fuelling a New Wave of Kayaking Enthusiasts
5 mins
Kayaking Nation Unveils Comprehensive Beginner's Guide, Fuelling a New Wave of Kayaking Enthusiasts
Nick Saban: End of an Era as Legendary Alabama Football Coach Retires
5 mins
Nick Saban: End of an Era as Legendary Alabama Football Coach Retires
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
3 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
8 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
9 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
10 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
11 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
13 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
14 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
15 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
15 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app