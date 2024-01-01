en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Asian Paints Hit with Rs 13.83 Crore GST Demand over Input Tax Credit Discrepancies

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:49 am EST
Asian Paints Hit with Rs 13.83 Crore GST Demand over Input Tax Credit Discrepancies

Asian Paints, a leading paint manufacturing company, is facing a hefty demand of Rs 13.83 crore in Goods and Services Tax (GST), along with an added penalty of Rs 1.38 crore. The notice, issued by the Deputy Commissioner of State Tax, Chennai, pertains to the fiscal year 2017-18, and is based on identified discrepancies in the company’s claimed input tax credit (ITC).

Mismatch in ITC: The Root Cause

The key issue arises from a mismatch between the ITC claimed by Asian Paints and the purchases reported by its suppliers in their GST returns. Furthermore, the authorities noted ITC from invoices of FY 2017-18 that were claimed in the subsequent fiscal year, 2018-19. The demand order has been issued under the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, and the Tamil Nadu Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017.

Asian Paints’ Response

Asian Paints has responded firmly to the notice, stating its intention to file a rectification or appeal against the order within the set timelines. The company maintains that it has a strong case based on the merits. They argue that they have fulfilled all tax obligations on their outward supplies and have met the conditions for availing of the ITC.

Impact on Asian Paints

Despite the penalty, Asian Paints has assured stakeholders that it will not have a significant material impact on its financial, operational, or other activities. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, the company reported robust revenue figures, standing at Rs 30,078.40 crore.

0
Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

South Indian Bank Records 10.8% Growth in Gross Advances

By Dil Bar Irshad

Tragedy Strikes Perth as Two Children Die on New Year's Eve

By Geeta Pillai

Western Australia's Business Landscape: A Chronicle of Transformation

By Geeta Pillai

China's Economic Resilience: A Look into 2024

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Hindustan Unilever Receives Tax Notices Worth Rs 450 Crore ...
@Business · 4 mins
Hindustan Unilever Receives Tax Notices Worth Rs 450 Crore ...
heart comment 0
Nigerian Banks Record Significant Growth in 2023, UBA Leads NGX

By Israel Ojoko

Nigerian Banks Record Significant Growth in 2023, UBA Leads NGX
Swiggy Records Over 4.8 Lakh Biryani Orders on New Year’s Eve

By Rafia Tasleem

Swiggy Records Over 4.8 Lakh Biryani Orders on New Year's Eve
Unraveling the 2024 Predictions for Australia’s Property Market

By Geeta Pillai

Unraveling the 2024 Predictions for Australia's Property Market
Canada Pension Plan Reform: A New Earnings Ceiling Introduced in 2024

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Canada Pension Plan Reform: A New Earnings Ceiling Introduced in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
California's Reparations Movement Stalls, New York Advances
2 mins
California's Reparations Movement Stalls, New York Advances
College Football Playoff Games Overshadowed by Calls for Change
2 mins
College Football Playoff Games Overshadowed by Calls for Change
The Do-or-Die Year for Fremantle and West Coast AFL Players
3 mins
The Do-or-Die Year for Fremantle and West Coast AFL Players
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Blocks Evo Morales' 2025 Re-election Bid
4 mins
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Blocks Evo Morales' 2025 Re-election Bid
Expiration of Support Programs Exacerbates Financial Struggles for Many Americans
4 mins
Expiration of Support Programs Exacerbates Financial Struggles for Many Americans
Wangphu Villagers Demand Government Action: A Struggle for Responsive Governance
4 mins
Wangphu Villagers Demand Government Action: A Struggle for Responsive Governance
Rising Islamophobia in 2023: A Global Concern
5 mins
Rising Islamophobia in 2023: A Global Concern
Singer Monica Collapses On Stage During Houston Concert, Sparking Health Concerns
5 mins
Singer Monica Collapses On Stage During Houston Concert, Sparking Health Concerns
Washington Commanders Ascend to Second in NFL Draft Order Amidst Defeat
5 mins
Washington Commanders Ascend to Second in NFL Draft Order Amidst Defeat
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
9 mins
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
16 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
20 mins
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
1 hour
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
2 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
3 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
3 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app