Asian Paints Hit with Rs 13.83 Crore GST Demand over Input Tax Credit Discrepancies

Asian Paints, a leading paint manufacturing company, is facing a hefty demand of Rs 13.83 crore in Goods and Services Tax (GST), along with an added penalty of Rs 1.38 crore. The notice, issued by the Deputy Commissioner of State Tax, Chennai, pertains to the fiscal year 2017-18, and is based on identified discrepancies in the company’s claimed input tax credit (ITC).

Mismatch in ITC: The Root Cause

The key issue arises from a mismatch between the ITC claimed by Asian Paints and the purchases reported by its suppliers in their GST returns. Furthermore, the authorities noted ITC from invoices of FY 2017-18 that were claimed in the subsequent fiscal year, 2018-19. The demand order has been issued under the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, and the Tamil Nadu Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017.

Asian Paints’ Response

Asian Paints has responded firmly to the notice, stating its intention to file a rectification or appeal against the order within the set timelines. The company maintains that it has a strong case based on the merits. They argue that they have fulfilled all tax obligations on their outward supplies and have met the conditions for availing of the ITC.

Impact on Asian Paints

Despite the penalty, Asian Paints has assured stakeholders that it will not have a significant material impact on its financial, operational, or other activities. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, the company reported robust revenue figures, standing at Rs 30,078.40 crore.