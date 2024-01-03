en English
Asia

Asian Investors Anticipate India’s Factory Data Amid Regional Tensions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:04 pm EST
Asian Investors Anticipate India's Factory Data Amid Regional Tensions

Asia’s financial landscape is poised on the brink of anticipation and uncertainty today, with investors eagerly awaiting the release of India’s factory activity data for December by S&P Global. This data is a significant measure of the manufacturing sector’s robustness, serving as a crucial gauge of the nation’s economic vitality.

A Plunge in the Indian Stocks

Indian stocks witnessed a dip of 349.2 points or 0.5% to 71,922.7 on Tuesday morning’s trade, following a stagnant performance in the previous session. The downturn was primarily driven by the auto, tech, and consumer durables sectors. The BSE Sensex echoed the fall in its Asian counterparts, prompted by concerns over China’s economic recovery. Investors are not only awaiting India’s factory activity data but also the US economic data, including PMI data, Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, and the minutes from the latest Fed FOMC meeting.

Individual Share Performance

On an individual level, Ultratech Cement’s shares dwindled by 3.2%, Eicher Motors’ shares contracted by 2.8%, while Mahindra & Mahindra and Adani Enterprises suffered losses of 2.6% and 2.1% respectively.

Global Oil Prices and Middle East Tensions

Concurrently, the global stage is closely monitoring oil prices, particularly in light of escalating tensions in the Middle East. Iran’s recent deployment of a destroyer to the Red Sea could potentially disrupt oil supply routes, significantly influencing global oil prices. Amid these developments, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index declined by 0.9%, retracting from a peak that nearly touched its all-time high the previous day. Futures for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index suggest a lower opening than its previous close.

Japan’s Market Holiday and a Tragic Incident

Trading activities in Japan, however, remain in a state of hiatus, with the markets closed until Thursday. This pause is overshadowed by a tragic accident at Tokyo’s Haneda airport, where a Japan Airlines flight collided with a Coast Guard aircraft, leading to five fatalities. The Coast Guard plane was en route to Niigata prefecture to aid relief efforts following a devastating earthquake that struck Japan on New Year’s Day.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

