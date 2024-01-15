en English
Asian Institute for Event Management Launches Pioneering Institute in Kolkata, Promises Cost-Neutral Education

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:10 am EST
Today, the Asian Institute for Event Management (AIEM) inaugurated a trailblazing event management institution in the heart of Kolkata, West Bengal. With a mission to uplift vocational education within the event management industry, AIEM’s grand opening at AD 91(Salt Lake), Kolkata, marks a new chapter in the city’s educational landscape.

Revolutionizing Event Management Education

AIEM offers a unique curriculum that perfectly amalgamates classroom instruction with hands-on experience. The institute’s distinctive approach to education includes an Experience Lab, immersive fieldwork, and internships. This blend of theoretical knowledge and practical training ensures that the students are prepared to tackle real-world challenges in the event management industry.

The AIEM Advantage: Cost-Neutral Education

The institute’s three-year and two-year diploma programs are designed to be cost-neutral for students. The keystone of this initiative is a paid internship program that allows students to earn while they learn, nullifying any out-of-pocket expenses. This innovative approach to education makes AIEM a pioneer in the sector, making quality event management education accessible to all.

Experience Lab and Decor Room: The Learning Hubs

The institute’s Experience Lab is equipped with advanced equipment for students to practice and learn with. It also features a Decor Room that provides an immersive learning environment, enabling students to get a feel for the various aspects of event management. These facilities provide an unrivaled opportunity for students to hone their skills in a realistic setting.

The AIEM Network: An Industry at Your Fingertips

AIEM boasts a network of over 150 event professionals across India. This gives students an unparalleled exposure to diverse perspectives and practices in the industry, setting them up for success.

Expansion Plans and the Future of AIEM

The institute’s founders, Priyanka Bajaj, Vikash Bajaj, and Nitin Agarwal, emphasized the importance of formal training and practical experience in their address. They also revealed ambitious expansion plans for the institute, with a target to open over 50 franchises across India within the next two years. Prospective students are encouraged to visit AIEM’s website for admission details and to join the AIEM revolution.

Business Education India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

