India

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:13 pm EST
Ashwini Vaishnaw Sheds Light on Fare Concessions Amid Bullet Train Project Review

In the bustling city of Ahmedabad, the Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, engaged in a lively discussion about the progress of the bullet train project. Amidst the exchange, questions surfaced about the restoration of pre-Covid fare concessions for senior citizens and media professionals, casting a spotlight on the Indian Railways’ current stance on concessions.

Indian Railways: A Concession for All

Without directly addressing the queries about reinstating specific fare concessions, Vaishnaw took a broader view. He underscored that the Indian Railways, as it stands today, offers a generous 55% concession on train fares to all passengers. This statement, while not a direct response, provides a perspective on the demands for the restoration of fare concessions that existed before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Historical Context: Fare Concessions and the Pandemic

Prior to the Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020, senior citizens enjoyed a 50% fare concession. However, this concession was not reinstated even after railway operations resumed in full swing in June 2022. This has sparked an ongoing debate, with the topic resonating across different platforms, including parliament. Vaishnaw’s stance on the issue has remained consistent in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Revenue and Fare Concessions: A Balancing Act

The financial year 2022-23 saw the Indian Railways earn approximately Rs 2,242 crore from around 15 crore senior citizens. This figure adds a financial dimension to the debate surrounding the restoration of fare concessions. The implications of reinstating fare concessions for the Indian Railways’ revenue are complex and require careful consideration.

Indian Railways: A Vision for 2030

Beyond fare concessions, the Indian Railways has ambitious plans for the future. Aiming to increase passenger capacity to 1000 crores by 2030, the railway system is going through a phase of transformation. Initiatives such as improving ticket reservation facilities through IRCTC and leveraging technology to increase the number of reserved seats are part of this broader vision.

In this intricate tapestry of fare concessions, financial considerations, and future plans, the Railway Minister’s response provides a nuanced perspective on the issue. His words serve as a reminder that the Indian Railways is not just about fare concessions but also about the larger goal of improving and expanding the railway system for the benefit of all passengers.

India Travel & Tourism
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

India

