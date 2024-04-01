Ashok Lavasa Advocates for Election Commission to Reform MCC for Fairer Elections

Former Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa recently emphasized the need for the Election Commission of India (EC) to revisit and potentially rewrite the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) to ensure a level playing field (LPF) in elections. Highlighting the EC's commitment to LPF during the announcement of the 2024 general elections, Lavasa argued that while inherent inequalities exist in politics, it is the EC's responsibility to mitigate these through fair regulations.

Understanding Level Playing Field

The principle of LPF, as outlined by the EC, aims to neutralize the undue advantage that ruling parties might have over opposition candidates. Lavasa points out that in democracy, unlike in sports or war, fairness is paramount to ensure that voters can make informed decisions. The MCC, therefore, plays a critical role in ensuring that all parties adhere to agreed-upon decorum, focusing on decency in public behavior and an even-handed approach by the EC.

The Model Code of Conduct in Focus

The MCC covers a wide array of electoral conduct, including campaign activities, use of government resources, and public behavior of candidates and political parties. However, Lavasa suggests that the current MCC may not sufficiently address the misuse of authority or state resources by those in power. With the MCC being an evolving document, he advocates for updates that reflect contemporary challenges in maintaining electoral integrity and fairness.

Potential Reforms and Future Implications

Given the dynamic nature of politics and electoral strategies, Lavasa calls for a proactive approach by the EC to update the MCC. Such reforms would not only ensure a more equitable electoral process but also strengthen democracy by bolstering voter confidence in the fairness of elections. The former commissioner's insights highlight the ongoing need for vigilance and adaptation in electoral governance to uphold the foundational principles of democracy.