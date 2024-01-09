Ashok Kumar Verma Assumes Role as New General Manager of CORE

Ashok Kumar Verma, a seasoned officer of the Indian Railway Stores Service, has assumed his role as the new general manager of the Central Organization for Railway Electrification (CORE) in Prayagraj. His educational laurels include a civil engineering degree from Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology based in Prayagraj and an MBA from the prestigious IIM-Kolkata.

A Long-Standing Career in Indian Railways

Verma’s career in Indian Railways stretches back to 1987, a testament to his enduring commitment and professionalism. He has served in various significant roles throughout his career, offering him a broad perspective on the workings of the Indian Railways. His previous high-ranking positions include his tenure as the principal chief material manager in North Western Railways, divisional railway manager in Bengaluru Division of South Western Railway, additional divisional railway manager in Jhansi Division, and executive director of Railway Stores in the Railway Board.

Adding to his Academic Credentials

Further enriching his academic credentials, Verma also holds a diploma in Public Procurement and a PG diploma in Alternate Dispute Resolution Mechanism. His extensive background in both the practical and theoretical aspects of railway management is expected to be a powerful asset in his new position.

Steering CORE Towards Swift Completion of Projects

Upon taking over as general manager, Verma convened a meeting with senior officers and chief project directors at CORE headquarters. The meeting, attended by various other high-ranking officials including chief administrative officer Anupam Singhal and senior deputy general manager VK Garg, focused on reviewing the ongoing electrification works. Verma emphasised the urgency of the swift completion of the remaining projects, setting a clear direction for the CORE under his leadership. The new leader is expected to bring a fresh vision and direction to the organization’s electrification projects, leveraging his long-standing experience in the railway sector.