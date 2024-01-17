ASER 2023 Sheds Light on Educational Trends Among Indian Youths

The Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2023 has elucidated the educational preferences and enrollment rates of Indian youths aged 14 to 18. The report, home to a plethora of insights, finds that a significant 86.8% of this demographic are enrolled in educational institutions, with a strong inclination towards the humanities stream, accounting for over 55% of students in Classes 11 and 12.

Advertisment

Disparities in Stream Selection

The second and third most popular streams are science and commerce, respectively. However, the report notes a discernible gender disparity in stream selection. Fewer females are choosing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) streams compared to their male counterparts.

Age-Related Enrollment Trends

Advertisment

In addition to analyzing stream preferences, the report also delves into age-related trends. It found that the likelihood of being out of school increases with age. Enrollment figures drop sharply from 96.2% at age 14 to a disturbing 67.4% at age 18.

Impact of Covid-19 on Dropout Rates

Despite concerns raised about the potential impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on school dropouts, particularly due to economic hardships, the ASER 2023 report dismisses these concerns. It cites no significant increase in dropout rates during the pandemic period. Instead, it compares the current enrollment figures with those of previous years, showing a steady increase in the enrollment of children aged six to 14. This figure has risen from 96.6% in 2010 to 98.4% in 2022.