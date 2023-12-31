en English
Economy

Arvind Panagariya Takes Helm as Chairman of 16th Finance Commission: A New Era in India’s Fiscal Governance

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:46 am EST
Arvind Panagariya Takes Helm as Chairman of 16th Finance Commission: A New Era in India's Fiscal Governance

Arvind Panagariya, renowned economist and former chairman of NITI Aayog, has been appointed as the chairman of the 16th Finance Commission of India. This appointment marks a significant development in India’s fiscal governance. The Finance Commission plays a pivotal role in the country’s federal fiscal architecture, evaluating and shaping financial relations between the central and state governments.

Key Role of the Commission

The 16th Finance Commission is expected to submit its report to the President by October 31, 2025. This report will outline the recommended tax revenue sharing formula between the Centre and the States for the five-year period commencing from April 1, 2026. The commission’s recommendations will significantly influence fiscal policies and resource allocation across the nation. The Terms of Reference (ToR) of the commission, approved by the Union Cabinet, also include measures to augment States’ consolidated funds to supplement resources available with Panchayats and Municipalities, and reviewing the present arrangements for financing Disaster Management initiatives.

Panagariya’s Appointment: A Significant Move

Arvind Panagariya’s appointment to the chairmanship of the 16th Finance Commission has been hailed as a significant move. Panagariya, the Jagdish Bhagwati Professor of Indian Political Economy at Columbia University, has had a distinguished career, with a focus on international trade policy, economic development, and economic reforms, particularly in India. His insights and expertise are expected to guide the commission’s deliberations and recommendations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has acknowledged Panagariya’s valuable contributions to major reforms during his tenure at the NITI Aayog.

Implications of the Commission’s Decisions

The impact of the Finance Commission’s decisions extends beyond the mere distribution of resources. By determining the tax revenue sharing formula between the Centre and the States, the Commission directly influences the fiscal capacity of different levels of government. Additionally, it has the power to shape initiatives in Disaster Management and augment resources available with Panchayats and Municipalities. The decisions of the 16th Finance Commission, under the stewardship of Panagariya, will undoubtedly leave a lasting imprint on India’s fiscal landscape.

Economy India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

