Arvind Panagariya Takes Charge as Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission of India

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:54 am EST
Arvind Panagariya Takes Charge as Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission of India

Former chairman of NITI Aayog, Arvind Panagariya, has ascended to the helm of India’s fiscal policy and governance as the chairman of the 16th Finance Commission (Fin Com) of India. This key appointment comes with the weight of high expectations and anticipation of the prospective influence on the fiscal roadmap of India for the coming years.

A Look Into the Finance Commission

The Finance Commission, a constitutional body, bears the responsibility of charting out the distribution of financial resources between the central government and the states. Beyond this, it is tasked with providing insightful recommendations on fiscal matters with far-reaching implications. The current, 16th Finance Commission under the chairmanship of Panagariya is set to submit its report by October 31, 2025, a document that will steer the nation’s finances for a five-year period commencing from April 1, 2026.

Arvind Panagariya: A Stellar Track Record

Arvind Panagariya, an esteemed economist, brings to the table his significant experience in policy-making, which is expected to be instrumental in shaping the future of the Indian economy. His previous role as the first Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog has equipped him with a deep understanding of the country’s financial ecosystem. Known for his expertise in Indian economics and his contributions in public policy, Panagariya’s appointment is a significant development in the realm of Indian fiscal policy.

The 16th Finance Commission: A Glimpse Into the Future

The Terms of Reference (ToR) of the 16th Finance Commission, approved by the Union Cabinet, reflects the areas that will be under the lens in the upcoming years. These include the review of the present arrangements for financing disaster management initiatives and the suggestion of tax devolution between the Centre and states. As the country braces for a financial period marked by recovery and growth, the role of the Finance Commission under the stewardship of Panagariya promises to be decisive and transformative.

India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

