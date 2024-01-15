Arvind Ltd Unveils World’s First Open-Source Innovation Centre for Water Sustainability

Arvind Ltd, in collaboration with Gap Inc, has unveiled the Global Water Innovation Centre for Apparel (GWICA) at Arvind’s Santej unit near Ahmedabad. This centre is the first of its kind to focus on water sustainability in the apparel industry and functions as a cutting-edge facility for testing industrial effluents.

A Hub for Innovation and Sustainability

The center serves as an innovation hub for apparel companies and other stakeholders, striving to provide effective water management solutions in apparel manufacturing. It aims to be an open-source repository, a move that would bolster industry-wide sustainability efforts. This initiative will also feature comprehensive training programs to nurture and enlighten industry professionals about best practices.

State-of-the-art Testing and Analysis

GWICA houses a state-of-the-art laboratory capable of testing wastewater streams from any location across the globe or any segment of the company’s supply chain. The lab’s goal is to provide thorough analysis and actionable recommendations for improvement. The laboratory is working towards obtaining accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL). This recognition would enable the facility to offer third-party validation for its test results, ensuring transparency and credibility.

Arvind’s Commitment to Water Sustainability

Punit Lalbhai, vice chairman and executive director of Arvind Ltd, and Richard Dickson, president and CEO of Gap Inc, officially opened the centre. Lalbhai emphasized Arvind Ltd’s commitment to sustainability, stating that the company does not use a single drop of fresh water in its textile production. This statement underlined the company’s dedication to recycling all water used in its processes, setting new benchmarks in the industry.