Arunachal Pradesh's Road Infrastructure Soars; Eyes 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047

Significant improvements in road infrastructure have been reported in Arunachal Pradesh over the past seven years, according to the state's Governor, Lt Gen (retd) K T Parnaik. During the 71st plenary of the North Eastern Council (NEC) in Shillong, Governor Parnaik highlighted a 65% increase in road density, a 64% expansion in road length, and the construction of a 19,863-km road network.

Boost in Infrastructure and Connectivity

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has played a pivotal role in this development, completing 35 infrastructure projects at a cost of Rs 670 crore. These include 29 bridges and six roads built in seven border areas. The projects were inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, demonstrating the significant strides Arunachal Pradesh has made in road infrastructure.

Advancements in Air Connectivity

Apart from road infrastructure, Governor Parnaik also shed light on advancements in air connectivity. Operational airports at Pasighat, Tezu, and Ziro have been established, along with the greenfield Donyi Polo Airport at Hollongi. Additionally, seven advanced landing grounds (ALGs) and 25 operational helipads further enhance the state's connectivity.

Security Measures and Start-up Ecosystem

Addressing the security concerns in the Tirap, Changlang, and Longding districts, Governor Parnaik confirmed that measures are being taken to counteract unlawful activities. In parallel, efforts are underway to foster a dynamic start-up ecosystem within the state.

The Governor concluded his address by emphasizing Arunachal Pradesh's commitment to fully implement flagship priority schemes and contribute to India's development goals for the next 25 years. The state's aim is to be an integral part of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, marking a new chapter in its journey towards comprehensive development.