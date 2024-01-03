en English
Agriculture

Arunachal Pradesh’s Indigenous Products Earn Prestigious GI Tags

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:24 am EST
Three indigenous products from Arunachal Pradesh, a northeastern state of India, have recently been honored with the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tag, a mark of their unique origins and qualities. The triumvirate of newly recognized products includes Adi Kekir ginger, handmade Tibetan carpets, and Wancho community-crafted wooden items, each bearing a distinctive stamp of their creator’s culture and skill.

Distinctive Flavors and Craftsmanship

The Adi Kekir ginger, cultivated in the East Siang, Siang, and Upper Siang districts of Arunachal Pradesh, has been recognized for its unique taste and size. This ginger variety, nurtured in the nutrient-rich soils of the northeastern state, offers a flavor profile that sets it apart from other ginger varieties, earning it a place of pride among the state’s agricultural produce.

In the realm of craftsmanship, the handmade carpets woven by the Tibetan refugee community in Arunachal Pradesh have drawn attention for their exceptional designs, motifs, and textures. These carpets, each a labor of love and tradition, weave stories of the Tibetan culture into their fabric, making them more than just decorative items.

Equal in craftsmanship and cultural significance are the wooden items crafted by the Wancho community. Known for their depictions of human heads, these crafts often feature head-shaped designs incorporated into everyday items such as tobacco pipes and drinking mugs. Beyond these, the artisans also create sculptures of Lord Buddha, animals, and dolls, each piece a testament to the community’s unique cultural narrative and artistic flair.

A Boost from NABARD

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has played a pivotal role in supporting the state government’s initiative to promote these products. Providing financial assistance for the cause, NABARD has backed 18 products for GI registration, six of which have now received the certification. Prior to this, Yak Churpi cheese, Khamti rice, and Tangsa textiles from Arunachal Pradesh also received the GI tags.

The Significance of the GI Tag

The acquisition of the GI tag is a significant achievement for Arunachal Pradesh. It signifies not only the unique qualities and reputation of a product but also its deep ties to its geographical origin. The tag is an essential aspect of intellectual property rights, conferring upon the product an exclusive identity that enhances its appeal and marketability. The recognition of these three indigenous products with the GI tag is a testament to the state’s commitment to preserving, promoting, and profiting from its rich and diverse cultural heritage.

Agriculture India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

