Arunachal Pradesh CM Calls for Sustainable Development, Announces Initiatives at IMC Foundation Day

In a public address that underscored the delicate dance between development and environmental preservation, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu shed light on the rampant earth-cutting practices in the twin capital cities of Itanagar and Naharlagun. During the inaugural Foundation Day celebration of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) at the DK Convention Centre, Khandu emphasized the need for a significant shift in citizens' construction practices.

Environmental Damage and Construction Costs

Highlighting the environmental toll of bulldozing hills and axing trees, Khandu cited the example of Sikkim as a model for building homes in sync with the terrain. He noted that excessive earth-cutting not only escalates construction costs but also births drainage and road issues during the monsoon season. The chief minister urged the IMC to launch campaigns to raise awareness about these issues among the citizenry.

Development Projects and Solid Waste Management

As part of his address, Khandu unveiled several development projects intended to enhance the urban landscape and functionality of the twin cities. These include initiatives for smart street lighting, proper drainage systems, and a plan to underground the unsightly electric transmission lines. He also stressed the urgency of establishing solid waste management plants in Itanagar and Naharlagun, with similar facilities proposed for other districts.

State Government Support and Future Plans

Addressing the problem of single-use plastic pollution, Khandu hinted at a rigorous policy soon to be implemented. He assured the IMC of the state government's support in tackling various urban issues, such as traffic congestion, parking, and the regulation of markets. He also promised to drive better coordination between the IMC and various government departments. The event saw the participation of local MLAs, the IMC Mayor, officials, and other guests.