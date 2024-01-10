Arun Krishnamurthy and Saalumarada Thimmakka: Climate Warriors Honored with CNN-News18 Indian of The Year 2023

Arun Krishnamurthy, the founder of the Environmentalist Foundation of India (EFI), and Saalumarada Thimmakka, lovingly referred to as the “Mother of Trees,” have been conferred with the coveted CNN-News18 Indian of The Year 2023 award in the Climate Warriors category. This recognition, in its 13th edition, is bestowed upon influential Indians across various sectors who have made noteworthy contributions to the nation.

Preserving the Blue and the Green

Krishnamurthy, a fervent environmentalist, has spearheaded efforts to restore a staggering 460 waterbodies across the length and breadth of India. His work, centered around transforming wasteland into lush green spaces, has marked a significant stride towards conservation. Accepting this accolade, Krishnamurthy expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards his diligent team. He underscored the value of fieldwork, remarking on the transformative and spiritual journey of working with nature.

The Mother of Trees and her Verdant Legacy

Thimmakka, unable to grace the award ceremony, conveyed a profound message through her foster son. She urged the collective effort of planting and nurturing trees, a testament to her life’s mission. Earning the moniker of ‘Mother of Trees,’ Thimmakka’s green thumb has resulted in the planting of 385 banyan trees along a stretch of highway in Karnataka. This feat, coupled with her extensive work in Karnataka’s Tumkur district, where she planted 8,000 trees, earned her the Padma Shri in 2019, one of India’s highest civilian honors.

The Torchbearers of Change

The CNN-News18 Indian of the Year awards have previously celebrated remarkable figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, and renowned actress Deepika Padukone. With this recent recognition of Krishnamurthy and Thimmakka, the awards continue their tradition of spotlighting individuals who inspire and effect change, echoing the shifting focus towards climate action and environmental preservation.