en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Arun Krishnamurthy and Saalumarada Thimmakka: Climate Warriors Honored with CNN-News18 Indian of The Year 2023

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:07 am EST
Arun Krishnamurthy and Saalumarada Thimmakka: Climate Warriors Honored with CNN-News18 Indian of The Year 2023

Arun Krishnamurthy, the founder of the Environmentalist Foundation of India (EFI), and Saalumarada Thimmakka, lovingly referred to as the “Mother of Trees,” have been conferred with the coveted CNN-News18 Indian of The Year 2023 award in the Climate Warriors category. This recognition, in its 13th edition, is bestowed upon influential Indians across various sectors who have made noteworthy contributions to the nation.

Preserving the Blue and the Green

Krishnamurthy, a fervent environmentalist, has spearheaded efforts to restore a staggering 460 waterbodies across the length and breadth of India. His work, centered around transforming wasteland into lush green spaces, has marked a significant stride towards conservation. Accepting this accolade, Krishnamurthy expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards his diligent team. He underscored the value of fieldwork, remarking on the transformative and spiritual journey of working with nature.

The Mother of Trees and her Verdant Legacy

Thimmakka, unable to grace the award ceremony, conveyed a profound message through her foster son. She urged the collective effort of planting and nurturing trees, a testament to her life’s mission. Earning the moniker of ‘Mother of Trees,’ Thimmakka’s green thumb has resulted in the planting of 385 banyan trees along a stretch of highway in Karnataka. This feat, coupled with her extensive work in Karnataka’s Tumkur district, where she planted 8,000 trees, earned her the Padma Shri in 2019, one of India’s highest civilian honors.

The Torchbearers of Change

The CNN-News18 Indian of the Year awards have previously celebrated remarkable figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, and renowned actress Deepika Padukone. With this recent recognition of Krishnamurthy and Thimmakka, the awards continue their tradition of spotlighting individuals who inspire and effect change, echoing the shifting focus towards climate action and environmental preservation.

0
India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
51 seconds ago
Jammu and Kashmir's 2023 Weather: A Dramatic Year of Extremes
Jammu and Kashmir, the crowning glory of India, was in 2023 at the mercy of an unpredictable and volatile climate. The region’s weather patterns oscillated between extremes, from searing heatwaves to excessive rainfall, painting a stark picture of the impending climate crisis. The region bore witness to a year marked by contrasts and extremes, a
Jammu and Kashmir's 2023 Weather: A Dramatic Year of Extremes
Pran Pratishtha Preparations in Full Swing: Nepal's Ambassador Spotlights Deep Ties with Ayodhya's Ram Mandir
2 mins ago
Pran Pratishtha Preparations in Full Swing: Nepal's Ambassador Spotlights Deep Ties with Ayodhya's Ram Mandir
'Hanu-Man': A New Dimension in Indian Superhero Landscape
5 mins ago
'Hanu-Man': A New Dimension in Indian Superhero Landscape
MPL Shares Plummet Amid Low Trade Volumes and Debt Restructuring Challenges
54 seconds ago
MPL Shares Plummet Amid Low Trade Volumes and Debt Restructuring Challenges
TARC Ltd: A Rising Star in Delhi's Real Estate Landscape
2 mins ago
TARC Ltd: A Rising Star in Delhi's Real Estate Landscape
Dinesh Karthik Appointed as Batting Consultant for England Lions' India Tour
2 mins ago
Dinesh Karthik Appointed as Batting Consultant for England Lions' India Tour
Latest Headlines
World News
FAMU Rattlers Make History with First Ever Celebration Bowl Victory
33 seconds
FAMU Rattlers Make History with First Ever Celebration Bowl Victory
Santiago Ushers In First Palestinian-Chilean Cultural Week: A Move to Strengthen Ties and Awareness
1 min
Santiago Ushers In First Palestinian-Chilean Cultural Week: A Move to Strengthen Ties and Awareness
Dinesh Karthik Appointed as Batting Consultant for England Lions' India Tour
2 mins
Dinesh Karthik Appointed as Batting Consultant for England Lions' India Tour
Saint Louis Billikens vs. Saint Joseph's Hawks: A Battle for Redemption in Atlantic 10 Showdown
2 mins
Saint Louis Billikens vs. Saint Joseph's Hawks: A Battle for Redemption in Atlantic 10 Showdown
Western Carolina Catamounts vs. ETSU Buccaneers: A Nail-Biting College Basketball Showdown
2 mins
Western Carolina Catamounts vs. ETSU Buccaneers: A Nail-Biting College Basketball Showdown
RAAPID Files Transformative Patent to Enhance Healthcare Risk Adjustment
4 mins
RAAPID Files Transformative Patent to Enhance Healthcare Risk Adjustment
Anson County Commissioners Approve Installation of US Motto Signage
4 mins
Anson County Commissioners Approve Installation of US Motto Signage
UNC-Ash. Bulldogs and High Point Panthers: Tension Mounts for Big South Showdown
5 mins
UNC-Ash. Bulldogs and High Point Panthers: Tension Mounts for Big South Showdown
Winthrop Eagles Vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose: A Big South Conference Basketball Showdown
5 mins
Winthrop Eagles Vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose: A Big South Conference Basketball Showdown
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
2 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
3 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
3 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
3 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
3 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
3 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
4 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
4 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
4 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app