India

Arun Eagerly Awaits Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya; PM Modi to Join

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:22 pm EST


Arun, a devotee and key participant, has expressed profound excitement for the upcoming Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. It is an event of a lifetime, he proclaims, as he anticipates the darshan of Ram Lalla and the energy that the event promises to radiate. The auspicious occasion, scheduled for January 22, 2024, will see the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside numerous VVIPs from India and beyond. Arun attributes the success and positive energy of the event to the tireless leadership of the Prime Minister and the collective sacrifices made over the years.

Preparations and Anticipation

In preparation for the much-awaited event, Vedic rituals have been scheduled to commence from January 16. Priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit is chosen to perform the main consecration ceremony on January 22. The city of Ayodhya is already bustling with the Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, which will continue from January 14 to January 22. Furthermore, a grand 1008 Hundi Mahayagya is planned to mark this sacred occasion.

Accommodations and Preparations for Devotees

Expecting an influx of devotees, tent cities have been set up to ensure comfortable accommodations. The Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust has made arrangements for 10,000-15,000 people, indicating the magnitude of the event. Local authorities are also playing their part by enhancing security measures and logistics to ensure smooth proceedings.

A Historic Event

This event marks a significant chapter in the cultural and religious history of India. The Pran Pratishtha ceremony is a moment of pride and joy for the entire nation, as it signifies the culmination of years of collective efforts and sacrifices. As Arun puts it, it is not just a ceremony but an event that will be etched in the annals of India’s rich cultural heritage.

India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

