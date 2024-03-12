Artix Transforms Hotel The Park, Hyderabad into Art Galleries for Second Edition

On March 16 and 17, 2024, Hotel The Park in Hyderabad is set to host a unique art fair, Artix, turning 38 of its rooms into mini-galleries to showcase a diverse range of artworks. This innovative event, following its successful debut in New Delhi last year, is co-founded by Payal Kapoor, Malvika Poddar, Timsy Anand, and Sethu Vaidyanathan, aiming to bring the concept of hotel art fairs to cities across India that are yet to experience such events.

Why Hyderabad?

Hyderabad, known for its rich cultural and economic landscape, provides an ideal backdrop for Artix's second edition. Malvika Poddar highlights the city's lack of art fairs as a key reason for its selection, while Payal Kapoor expresses optimism about engaging with the city's art lovers and introducing them to a variety of art forms. The fair will feature over 350 artworks by 75 participants, ranging from individual artists and galleries to private collectors, showcasing sculptures, paintings, installations, textiles, and jewelry.

Featured Artworks and Collectors

Among the notable collections, Hyderabad-based art collector Anju Poddar will display paintings by Laxma Goud from her personal collection, not for sale, as part of a solo collector project. Other art collectors, including Sheetal Bangur and Priya Paul, will also showcase works from their private collections, providing a rare glimpse into their artistic treasures. The fair will pay tribute to veteran artist Satish Gujral, along with featuring works by Prabhakar Kolte, S H Raza, F N Souza, and V S Gaitonde, among others. International artists from the United States, such as Lindsey Noble and Chris Trueman, will also exhibit their artwork.

Looking Ahead

Following the Hyderabad edition, Artix plans to expand to other cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kolkata, aiming to acquaint more Indian art lovers with the concept of hotel art fairs. With a carefully curated display of art, Artix endeavors to offer an intimate and engaging art viewing experience, transforming luxurious hotel rooms into galleries where art can be appreciated in a personal and immersive setting.

This innovative approach not only opens up new markets for diverse kinds of art but also offers an opportunity for art lovers to explore private collections that are usually inaccessible, making Artix a significant event in India's art calendar.