Artistry Meets Luxury: myTrident and SHIVAN & NARRESH Unveil Exclusive Bed Linen & Bath Towel Collection

Step into a world where home decor meets high fashion. Today, myTrident, the flagship brand of Trident Group, and fashion & lifestyle brand SHIVAN & NARRESH have unveiled their much-anticipated collaboration - an exclusive bedding and bath towel collection available at BharatTex. This unique pairing marks a new chapter in luxury home textiles, with the collection featuring six distinctive prints inspired by the duo's global travels from South Korea to Japan and Rajasthan.

Fusing Artistic Mastery with Luxurious Comfort

The collaboration is a harmonious blend of SHIVAN & NARRESH's artistic prowess and myTrident's commitment to quality and luxury. The collection's designs, rendered in 400 thread count fine cotton, incorporate elements of hand-painted foliage and Pichwai art, designed to transform living spaces into havens of elegance and personal expression. This melding of art and comfort is not just a significant milestone for the home decor industry, but also a testament to the shared vision of both brands in redefining luxury and style.

Democratizing the Designer Experience

The dynamic duo of SHIVAN & NARRESH expressed their enthusiasm for the collaboration. Their aim is to infuse every household with true luxury and exceptional quality, democratizing the designer experience. The partnership represents a convergence of distinct visions - one that sees home decor not just as functional, but as a form of self-expression and an extension of personal style. The result is a collection that brings a new level of opulence to home Bed Linen and Towels. As a result, the collaboration has been hailed as a major step forward for the home decor industry, setting new standards of luxury, comfort, and style.

A New Chapter in Home Decor

This unique partnership between myTrident and SHIVAN & NARRESH is more than just a business venture. It encapsulates a shared vision of luxury and style, aiming to bring a new level of opulence to home decor. The collection is a celebration of the mutual respect and admiration that these brands have for each other's craft, showcasing their commitment to delivering only the best to their consumers. This collaboration not only sets a new benchmark in the home decor industry but also paves the way for future partnerships between home decor and fashion brands. As the boundaries between these industries continue to blur, consumers can look forward to a future where their homes reflect their personal style just as much as their wardrobes do.