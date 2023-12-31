en English
Artificial Intelligence: India’s Key to Unprecedented Growth

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:31 am EST
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is poised to reshape the landscape of multiple sectors, and India stands to benefit significantly from its rise. Experts anticipate that by 2035, AI could enhance India’s annual growth rate by a substantial 1.3 percentage points. This transformative technology isn’t a novelty of the modern age but a legacy of pioneering thinkers like Alan Turing, Marvin Minsky, and John McCarthy.

AI’s Omnipresence and Impact

The influence of AI is ubiquitous, spanning diverse domains from media and advertising to mobility and web development. Bengaluru-based DaveAI exemplifies this integration. As an AI Sales Experience Platform, DaveAI employs virtual avatars and advanced AI solutions for interactive sales experiences. Another prime example is Kiya.ai, which offers AI-based omnichannel finance solutions, arming businesses with predictive insights for smarter decision-making.

AI’s Potential in Crime Detection and Healthcare

AI’s potential extends beyond the realms of business and technology. It is expected to play a pivotal role in combating financial crime and identifying deepfakes, thereby safeguarding individuals and institutions alike. In the healthcare sector, Breath AI, a Pune-based company, has developed a wearable device that couples breathing science with AI technology to monitor health parameters related to stress and sleep.

India’s First AI University

India’s commitment to harnessing the power of AI is exemplified by the establishment of the country’s first AI University in Karjat, near Mumbai. The university offers specialized programs in AI and future technologies, including machine learning, IoT, VR, AR, and MR. Its core aim is to embed AI into the foundational understanding of these new technologies.

As AI continues to evolve, it is set to drive economies and revolutionize industries. However, its rapid growth also raises concerns about ethical implications, underscoring the need for balanced progress and mindful utilization of AI technologies.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

