Army Day in India: A Showcase of Defense Capabilities and Military Might

India, in a grand display of resilience and capability, celebrated Army Day on January 15 with a parade in Lucknow. The event, presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underscored the Indian Army’s dedication, achievements, and readiness to face the challenges of contemporary warfare.

Anti-Tank Guided Missile Demonstration

In a significant show of strength, an anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) demonstration was held in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh. This was not a mere display of military might, but rather a distinct message of the Indian Army’s proficiency in high-altitude warfare. Particularly noteworthy in the wake of recent tensions with China in the Himalayas, where both countries have substantial troop deployments along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The display of ATGM capabilities serves as a potent deterrent against Chinese incursions into strategic areas such as the ‘Chicken’s Neck’ region, a narrow stretch of land that connects mainland India with its northeastern states.

ATGMs in the Global Context

The demonstration of ATGMs is particularly relevant in the global context, where such weapons have become a critical component in conflicts like the Russia-Ukraine war. The Indian Army’s arsenal includes a variety of ATGM systems like the MILAN 2T, 9M133 Kornet, 9K114 Shturm, 9M113 Konkurs, 9M119 Svir (Invar), 9M120 Ataka, Spike, and the indigenous Nag, among others.

These missiles, effective against a range of targets, have been integrated into various platforms, including vehicles and helicopters. Bharat Dynamics Limited, in collaboration with international partners, has been instrumental in the production and upgrade of these missile systems, illustrating India’s commitment to bolstering its defense infrastructure to address contemporary military threats.

Army Day: A Celebration of Dedication and Accomplishments

Army Day is not only a celebration of the Indian Army’s dedication and accomplishments but also an opportunity to showcase India’s defense capabilities. The Army’s demonstration of ATGM capabilities and its readiness to face modern warfare challenges underlines the nation’s commitment to preserving its territorial integrity and sovereignty.