India

Armed Forces Veterans’ Day: Indian Navy Veterans Share Maritime Tales

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:39 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 8:46 pm EST
Armed Forces Veterans’ Day: Indian Navy Veterans Share Maritime Tales

Today, as India commemorates Armed Forces Veterans’ Day, two distinguished Indian Navy veterans – Arbind Kumar Suman and Rajesh Kumar Goyat – share their experiences, painting a vivid picture of life in the submarine service. The narratives provide an intimate glimpse into the demanding conditions, the adherence to duty, and the unyielding spirit that defines the Indian Navy.

Arbind Kumar Suman: A Tale Underwater

Arbind Kumar Suman, who retired as an Honorary Lieutenant, spent a remarkable 5,000 hours underwater during his 37 years of service, across a range of ships and submarines. He recalls his struggle with seasickness, the confines of life under the sea, and a harrowing incident that tested his mettle and quick-thinking abilities. In a situation that could have escalated into a submarine disaster, his prompt response saved his crew and the vessel.

Rajesh Kumar Goyat: Life in the Deep Sea

Similarly, Rajesh Kumar Goyat, another Honorary Lieutenant, reflected on his 28 years of service, primarily spent in the depths of the sea. He emphasized the challenging conditions onboard a submarine and the necessary adaptations to execute deep-sea missions. Despite the trials, he echoed the sentiments of pride and fulfillment that come with serving one’s nation.

Support Systems and Community Facilities

Both veterans acknowledged the support systems provided by the Indian Navy for their families, a significant aspect often overlooked in conversations about military life. Goyat particularly underscored the benefits of the Navy’s community facilities, which play a crucial role in aiding families manage daily life during a service member’s deployment.

As the nation marks Armed Forces Veterans’ Day, these stories of dedication, resilience, and sacrifice serve as a reminder of the unyielding spirit of our military personnel. They underscore the immense challenges they face, the sacrifices they make, and the pride they take in their service to the nation. Their narratives not only inspire but also offer a rare glimpse into the life of the men and women who guard the nation’s maritime borders.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

