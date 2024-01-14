en English
India

Armed Forces Veterans’ Day: India Honors Its Heroes with Commitment to Welfare

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 3:48 pm EST
Armed Forces Veterans' Day: India Honors Its Heroes with Commitment to Welfare

On the occasion of Armed Forces Veterans’ Day, India stands in unison to honor the dedication, sacrifice, and service of its military personnel. The event, celebrated every year on January 14, underscores the government’s commitment to the welfare of veterans and their families, serving as a tribute to the esteemed legacy of India’s armed forces and a reminder of the nation’s gratitude towards its veterans.

Equitable Pension Benefits: Addressing Disparities

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in his address, emphasized the successful implementation of the ‘one rank, one pension’ scheme. The reform, which ensures that military personnel of the same rank and length of service receive the same pension, regardless of their retirement date, has been a significant milestone in addressing pension disparities. This policy has been instrumental in supporting the retired military personnel, marking the government’s unwavering dedication to their welfare.

Healthcare and Re-employment Opportunities

Beyond the pension reforms, Singh highlighted the government’s initiatives in providing healthcare benefits and re-employment opportunities for veterans. This holistic approach demonstrates the government’s recognition of the invaluable contribution of armed forces veterans and its commitment to their well-being beyond their active service tenure.

Honoring the Legacy of Field Marshal K M Cariappa and Upholding Humanitarian Values

The observance of Armed Forces Veterans’ Day marks the retirement anniversary of India’s first Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Field Marshal K M Cariappa, retired on January 14, 1953. The annual event not only pays homage to the sacrifices and service of military personnel but also serves as a platform to reaffirm solidarity towards the next of kin of these bravehearts. Furthermore, it serves as an opportunity to acknowledge the exceptional humanity and respect demonstrated by the Indian armed forces. As exemplified by the dignified treatment of surrendered Pakistani Prisoners of War (POWs) during the 1971 war, India’s culture and tradition of upholding humanitarian values even in the face of conflict, are reflected in the ethos of the Indian armed forces.

Fostering Camaraderie and Collective Responsibility

The celebration of Armed Forces Veterans’ Day also serves as a platform for interactive events aimed at fostering camaraderie between retired and serving soldiers. It provides an opportunity to address the concerns of veterans and their families while highlighting various welfare initiatives, including infrastructure development, medical care, empowerment programs, educational support, and re-employment opportunities. The occasion underscores the collective responsibility of the people to honor and support soldiers and their dependents, emphasizing the importance of standing in solidarity with the armed forces community.

Overall, the celebration of Armed Forces Veterans’ Day in India serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices, valor, and dedication of the nation’s armed forces personnel. It symbolizes a collective expression of gratitude, respect, and unwavering support for veterans and their families, reinforcing the nation’s commitment to ensuring their well-being and acknowledging their enduring legacy of service and sacrifice.

India Military
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

