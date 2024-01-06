en English
Architecture Students in India: Multiple Internship Opportunities on the Horizon

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 6, 2024 at 5:12 am EST
Architecture Students in India: Multiple Internship Opportunities on the Horizon

Internship opportunities abound for architecture students in India, with several firms offering practical field experience and attractive remuneration packages. This influx of openings provides a platform for budding architects to enhance their skills, gain professional exposure, and build their portfolios. The internships span different aspects of architecture, including design, planning, drafting, and client interaction, catering to a wide range of interests within the field.

Reflex Realty LLP: Mumbai

Reflex Realty, a Mumbai-based firm, is offering a six-month internship opportunity with a monthly stipend ranging from Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000. The role primarily involves planning layouts and coordinating changes, with responsibilities extending to on-site problem-solving and client interactions. The application window closes on January 13, 2024, paving the way for a hands-on experience in one of the country’s most vibrant real estate markets.

HK Design Group: Design-Centric Internship

HK Design Group is seeking interns with a background in BArch and Design for a six-month, full-time internship. Offering a stipend of Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 per month, this role demands proficiency in Adobe Photoshop, AutoCAD, SketchUp, and Lumion. The application deadline is set for January 19, 2024, allowing those with a keen eye for design and a knack for technology to merge their skills in a professional setting.

MV Associates: Drafting and Detailed Drawings

MV Associates is offering a six-month internship with a monthly stipend of Rs 7,500. The role expects candidates to draft plans and detailed working drawings, allowing interns to have a direct hand in shaping architectural projects. The last date to apply is January 17, 2024, providing an opportunity to delve into the technicalities of architectural design.

ACENZO LLP: Illustration, Graphics, and Computational Design

ACENZO LLP, located in Dwarka, South West Delhi, is offering an internship from January to June 2024, specifically for individuals interested in illustration, graphic design, and computational design. This unique role provides a fusion of the aesthetic and technical aspects of architecture, enabling interns to explore new horizons in design.

Skydec Engineers (India) Pvt. Ltd: Design and Research

Lastly, Skydec Engineers (India) Pvt. Ltd. in Delhi is offering an internship with a stipend ranging from Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 per month. This position focuses on assisting in architectural design and research, requiring proficiency in software like AutoCAD, Revit, or SketchUp. Thus, allowing interns to gain experience in the rapidly evolving architectural landscape of the Indian capital.

Education India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

