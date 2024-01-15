en English
India

Archana Triumphs in Bigg Boss Tamil; Excitement Builds for Rajinikanth’s ‘Vettaiyan’

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:56 am EST
Archana Ravichandran made history in the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7, becoming the first wildcard contestant in the show’s history to win the coveted trophy. The grand finale was a riveting affair, brimming with glamour and marked by dynamic performances, special appearances by former contestants, and a special entry by host Kamal Haasan into the house. After a grueling 101-day journey filled with controversies and dramatic moments, Archana emerged victorious over strong contenders like Maya, Mani, Vishnu, and Dinesh.

The Triumph of Archana

With her victory, Archana received a prize money of Rs 50 lakh, a plot worth Rs 15 lakh, and a Maruti Nexa Grand Vitara. The reality show, which commenced on October 1, 2023, featured 18 contestants, with five more joining as wild card entries. Archana’s victory was announced by Kamal Haasan, who also took the opportunity to address the impact of Covid on society. He presented each finalist with a specially crafted, autographed book as a keepsake, along with miniatures of the Bigg Boss house.

A Glimpse into the World of ‘Vettaiyan’

As the excitement in the world of entertainment continues, superstar Rajinikanth, fondly known as ‘Thalaivar,’ is making waves with his upcoming film ‘Vettaiyan.’ A recently released poster, featuring Rajinikanth pointing a gun upwards amidst a chaotic crowd, has created a frenzy among fans. The image, which resonates with the song ‘Thalaivar Nirantharam’ or ‘Thalaivar Forever,’ has been lauded for its ‘mass’ appeal.

Anticipation for ‘Vettaiyan’

The anticipation for ‘Vettaiyan’ is high, as it marks the reunion of Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan after their last joint venture in ‘Hum’ (1991)—a gap of 33 years. The film is set to release in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, in addition to the original Tamil. Produced by Subaskaran Allirajah of Lyca Productions and featuring music by Anirudh Ravichander, the film’s title teaser hints at the versatility of Rajinikanth’s character, who transitions from reading a book to wielding a gun, sparking more anticipation among fans.

India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

