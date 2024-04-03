Arbaaz Khan Shields Wife Shura from Crowd at Mumbai Iftar Dinner, Videos Go Viral

On April 2, Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan and his wife Shura Khan experienced an overwhelming crowd as they exited an iftar dinner at a popular restaurant on Mohammad Ali Road, Mumbai. In a commendable display of protectiveness, Arbaaz was seen guiding Shura safely to their car amidst the mob. The incident, captured in several viral videos, highlights the couple's visit to the famed eatery for the traditional Ramadan meal.

Advertisment

Evening Turned Eventful

Dressed casually, with Arbaaz in a shirt and denim and Shura in a yellow suit, the couple enjoyed their meal and the company of friends, including celebrities Raveena Tandon and Ridhima Pandit. However, their exit turned eventful as they were swarmed by fans eager for a glimpse. Arbaaz's protective response, urging the crowd to step back, underscored the evening's chaotic turn. The couple's attendance at the iftar dinner reflects a broader celebrity tradition of exploring Mohammad Ali Road's culinary offerings during Ramadan.

Protective Measures in the Limelight

The viral videos of the incident showcase Arbaaz's efforts to shield Shura from the crowd, revealing the realities