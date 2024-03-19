Arbaaz Khan Quashes Salman-Atlee Collaboration Rumors, Discusses 'Dabangg 4' Plans

In a recent interview, Arbaaz Khan addressed the swirling rumors about a potential collaboration between Salman Khan and renowned filmmaker Atlee. Contrary to speculative reports, Arbaaz confirmed that there has been no meeting nor discussions with Atlee. This clarification comes amidst fans' anticipation for 'Dabangg 4', a project both Salman and Arbaaz are keen on, but with its timeline and directorship still under wraps.

Advertisment

Rumors Debunked

Speculation had been rife about Salman Khan joining forces with Atlee for a groundbreaking project. However, Arbaaz Khan, in a clear statement, refuted these rumors, emphasizing that he has never met Atlee in his life. This revelation sheds light on the rampant speculation that often surrounds Bollywood's high-profile figures and projects. The clarification was necessary to set the record straight and focus on the actual upcoming projects of the Khan brothers.

'Dabangg 4' in the Pipeline

Advertisment

While dismissing rumors about Atlee, Arbaaz Khan shared insights into the much-anticipated 'Dabangg 4'. Both he and Salman are committed to the franchise, with discussions about the next installment underway. Although Arbaaz's role as the director for 'Dabangg 4' remains undecided, his enthusiasm for the project is palpable. Salman's busy schedule, including his next film with AR Murugadoss scheduled for Eid 2025 release, contributes to the uncertainty regarding 'Dabangg 4's' commencement.

Future Projects and Collaborations

Aside from debunking rumors and discussing 'Dabangg 4', Arbaaz Khan also touched on other exciting ventures. Salman's lineup includes a collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Tiger Vs Pathaan' and a project directed by AR Murugadoss under Sajid Nadiadwala's banner. These projects highlight the diverse and dynamic nature of Salman Khan's career trajectory, promising his fans an array of entertainment in the coming years.

As the dust settles on the rumors of Salman Khan's collaboration with Atlee, fans can look forward to genuine updates on 'Dabangg 4' and other projects. Arbaaz Khan's clarification and the glimpse into Salman's future endeavors underscore the importance of direct communication from the artists involved to quell unfounded speculations.