Arbaaz Khan on 'Patna Shuklla' vs '12th Fail': Differentiating Courtroom Dramas | Exclusive Insight

In an exclusive chat with IndiaToday.in, Arbaaz Khan, the producer behind Raveena Tandon's latest courtroom drama 'Patna Shuklla', delves into the nuances that set his film apart from others like Vikrant Massey's '12th Fail'. Khan, whose career spans over two decades in the film industry, shared his journey from being in front of the camera to finding his true calling behind it, alongside insights from the film's cast on their roles and the evolving landscape of Indian cinema.

Advertisment

Distinguishing 'Patna Shuklla' in a Crowded Genre

Khan articulated the challenges and strategies in making 'Patna Shuklla' stand out amidst the plethora of courtroom dramas. He emphasized the importance of storytelling and presenting familiar themes in novel ways to captivate the Indian audience's interest. Comparing 'Patna Shuklla' with '12th Fail', Khan highlighted the unique aspects of his film, ensuring it resonates with viewers while maintaining a distinct identity.

Transitioning Roles: Actor to Producer

Advertisment

Reflecting on his extensive career, Khan expressed a preference for the role of a producer over that of an actor. He cited greater creative control and the joy found in the behind-the-scenes process as key factors in his transition. Praised by his colleagues for his calm and professional approach, Khan's shift in focus underscores a significant evolution in his contribution to the industry.

Script Selection in a Competitive Industry

Anushka Kaushik, who plays a pivotal role in 'Patna Shuklla', shared her perspective on the importance of script selection, especially for actors in the early stages of their career. With the burgeoning content on OTT platforms, Kaushik stressed the need for discernment in choosing roles that align with one's vision and the potential impact on audiences. 'Patna Shuklla', streaming on Disney+ Hotstar since March 29, serves as a testament to the thoughtful approach of its cast and crew in bringing meaningful cinema to viewers.

As the Indian film industry continues to evolve, 'Patna Shuklla' exemplifies the dynamic interplay between traditional themes and innovative storytelling. Khan's insights, coupled with the cast's dedication to their craft, highlight the film's potential to leave a lasting impression on audiences, marking a notable entry in the realm of courtroom dramas.