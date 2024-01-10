APSRTC Boosts Bus Services for Sankranti Festival Amid High Travel Demand

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has announced an enhancement of its bus services for the upcoming Sankranti festival, one of India’s major festive occasions. This move comes in response to the anticipated surge in travel demand, as individuals make their way from Hyderabad to their native places in Andhra Pradesh for the celebrations.

Meeting the Sankranti Travel Demand

Initially, APSRTC earmarked 1,600 buses for commuters departing from Hyderabad, out of a total fleet of 6,795 buses prepared for the festival season. However, in light of the expected rise in passenger volume, the corporation is now considering the addition of over 1,000 special services from Hyderabad. In a proactive initiative, Executive Directors from Vijayawada, Kadapa, and Nellore zones have been directed to deploy as many buses as required, based on the advance online booking data and passenger traffic observed from the 11th to the 13th of this month.

Facilitating Convenient Return Post-Festival

Recognizing that the demand for transport services will not end with the festival, APSRTC is also arranging special services for passengers returning to Hyderabad post-festival. In an extension of its commitment to facilitate travel during this period, APSRTC has extended its services to neighboring states as well.

Encouraging Advance Booking with Discounts

To accommodate travelers during the Sankranti rush, APSRTC has enabled advance reservation on their website and ticket booking centers. In a bid to encourage early booking, the corporation is offering a 10 percent discount on round trip bookings. This initiative appears to have been well-received, with all regular bus services fully booked from the 10th to the 13th, indicating a high demand for travel during this period.