APSDRI Lodges Police Complaint Against TDP MLA Yeluri Sambasiva Rao for Alleged Voter Bribery

In the wake of meticulous investigations, a police complaint has been lodged by the Andhra Pradesh State Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (APSDRI) against Yeluri Sambasiva Rao, a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA from Parchur Assembly Constituency. The charge: allegations of voter bribery during the 2019 Assembly General Elections. The FIR, bearing the crime number 36/2024, unveils the hidden layers of this political drama, implicating several other individuals alongside Rao in this case of alleged electoral malfeasance.

Unveiling the Allegations

The complaint was instigated following a search at Nova AgriTech Ltd's office in Guntur, chaired by Rao himself. The evidence: a handwritten journal detailing a meticulously orchestrated operation of voter bribery. The entries suggest an illegal distribution of bribes to voters, including cash flow and transportation costs for absentee voters, apparently in favor of Rao. The diary also indicates the involvement of an ex-employee, Pullela Ajay Babu, who is currently elusive.

Implication of Associates and Legal Provisions

Aside from Rao and Babu, others named in the FIR include Appa Rao, Baji Babu, and Sai Ganesh. The legal provisions cited in the FIR encompass sections 123(1) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and 171-E read with 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with 155(2) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). The FIR was lodged with the approval of the relevant court, adding a layer of judicial oversight to the case.

Unraveling the Tangled Threads

The discovery of the diary and the subsequent charges have set multiple authorities into motion. The case, currently under the purview of the police in Andhra Pradesh, has also been flagged with the Income Tax authorities, Enforcement Directorate, and Securities and Exchanges Board of India. Investigations are underway to examine the flow of money from the Nova group of companies into intermediary bank accounts for the alleged illegal activities. This case, filed post Mr. Sambasiva Rao's victory in the contested elections, implies a potential cloud of uncertainty over the legitimacy of his electoral triumph.