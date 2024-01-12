APSC Announces Schedule for 2023 Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has laid out the blueprint for its 2023 Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination, a crucial stepping stone for candidates vying for a foothold in the Main Examination. This preliminary examination is slated for March 17, 2023, with the Main Examination tentatively penciled in between June and July of the same year. However, the exact dates for the latter will be released in due course.

Online Application Timing and Deadline

Prospective candidates can start their online application process from January 17 at 12 PM, with the window closing on February 6 at 5 PM. The last date for fee payment has been set for February 8 at 5 PM. It’s important to note that these dates are stringent, and extensions are unlikely.

Examination Centers

The notification also brings to light the examination centers dispersed across various locations. These include Amingaon, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, among others, offering candidates a wide range of options and convenience.

Additional Details and Updates

The APSC has advised candidates to regularly visit their official website for any additional details and updates. This digital platform serves as the lifeline for all crucial information, ensuring candidates are always in the loop and well-prepared for the upcoming examinations.