Aprilia Tuono 457: The Naked Version of the RS 457 Spotted Testing

The first sighting of Aprilia’s newest creation, the Tuono 457, has set the motorcycle world abuzz. Recently spotted undergoing testing in Europe, this model is expected to be the naked version of the Aprilia RS 457. The prototype, bearing the signature Aprilia design, heralds a new aesthetic for the brand, merging aggressive styling with a stripped-down appeal.

Aprilia Tuono 457: A New Vision of Naked Bikes

The Tuono 457 follows Aprilia’s well-established naming conventions, signifying the marriage of the RS 457 platform with a more barebones design. The test mule reveals a departure from the RS 457’s riding position, introducing a wider one-piece handlebar, a single-piece seat, and center-set footpegs. This combination suggests a focus on rider comfort without compromising the bike’s aggressive looks.

Despite the prototype showcasing minimal body panels and a round headlamp hinting at a retro design, the production model is expected to remain true to Aprilia’s modern style, drawing heavily from the Tuono 660 model. This design evolution reflects the brand’s commitment to innovation and its ability to cater to diverse rider preferences.

Performance and Features

The Tuono 457 is set to be lighter than the fully-faired RS 457, which weighs in at 175 kg. This weight reduction is expected to improve the bike’s power-to-weight ratio, enhancing its performance and maneuverability. The new model will maintain the same 457 cc liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder engine as the RS 457, producing a robust 47.6 bhp and 43.5 Nm of torque.

Enhancing its performance features, the Tuono 457 will come equipped with disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, a slipper clutch quickshifter, traction control, ride modes, and a digital console. These features, paired with its anticipated lighter weight, signal a bike designed for both speed and control.

Market Expectations and Competition

The Aprilia RS 457, recently launched in India at ₹4.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharashtra), is set to compete with similar category bikes. While global sales for the RS 457 are slated to begin in 2024, the Tuono 457 is expected to make its global debut towards the end of the same year, with potential market entry in early 2025. The bikes will be manufactured at Piaggio India’s plant in Baramati, Maharashtra, with India serving as the export hub for both models.

With this new addition to its lineup, Aprilia continues to push the boundaries of motorcycle design and performance, further solidifying its place in the global motorcycle market.