April Fool's Mastery: Celebrities from Abhishek Bachchan to Anupam Kher Craft Iconic Pranks

April Fool's Day has long been a day for laughter, trickery, and light-hearted deceit, especially among celebrities known for their playful antics. From Abhishek Bachchan's humorous misdirections to Anupam Kher's unforgettable magazine cover prank, the entertainment industry has seen its fair share of memorable jokes over the years. This year, we take a moment to look back at some of the most iconic pranks pulled off by Bollywood's very own jesters.

Legendary Pranks of Bollywood

In 1991, Anupam Kher set the bar high for April Fool's Day pranks. By gracing a magazine cover as 'Sridevi's unknown sister', he sent waves of confusion and amusement across the nation. Dressed convincingly with makeup and a feminine look, Kher's portrayal of 'Prabhadevi' remains one of the most talked-about pranks in Bollywood history. Not to be outdone, Abhishek Bachchan, known for his on-set pranks, once led his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, into believing they were entering a different room, only for her to find herself in the men's washroom. Such pranks highlight the lighter side of Bollywood's celebrities, showcasing their ability to entertain beyond the silver screen.

The Art of Pranking

Pranks among celebrities often reveal the camaraderie and playful dynamics behind the scenes. For instance, Akshay Kumar, during the filming of 'Jolly LLB 2', took pranking to a new level by sending marriage proposals from Huma Qureshi's phone to various Bollywood actors, causing a mix of hilarity and panic. Similarly, Ajay Devgn's culinary deception involving 'gajar ka halwa' made with red chilis showcased his prankster side, leaving co-star Arjan Bajwa in a spicy predicament. These pranks not only serve as light-hearted entertainment but