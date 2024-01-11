Apraava Energy Wins Contract for 250 MW Solar Energy Project in Rajasthan

Apraava Energy, an integrated energy solutions provider based in Mumbai, has bagged a contract to develop a 250 MW solar energy project in Rajasthan, India. The project was clinched through an e-reverse auction, with a locked tariff of INR 2.53 per kWh. This agreement marks Apraava’s debut in the greenfield solar power sector via the auction route.

Apraava Energy’s Growing Renewable Energy Portfolio

Apraava Energy’s responsibilities under the contract encompass the project’s design, construction, and operation, spread over a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the National Hydroelectric Power Corp. (NHPC). The project is set to be completed within 24 months. Adding this project to their repertoire significantly expands Apraava Energy’s operating renewable energy (RE) portfolio, which stands at a robust 1,312.6 MW. This portfolio includes both wind and solar power projects scattered across various Indian states.

Additional Projects and Future Plans

Furthermore, Apraava Energy has 660 MW of RE projects under construction. Beyond renewable energy, Apraava operates a 1,320 MW coal-fired super-critical power plant and two power transmission assets. The firm is also making strides into the smart metering infrastructure sector, boasting three million smart meters in Assam and Gujarat. Moving forward, Apraava Energy plans to channel investments exclusively into low-carbon and customer-focused energy businesses.

Sustainable Energy Commitment

Co-owned by the CLP Group and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Apraava Energy is unwavering in its commitment to sustainable energy growth. This commitment aligns with India’s ambitious carbon-neutral goals. With a total installed capacity of 3,150 MW, including wind and solar energy projects, a coal-fired power plant, and power transmission assets, Apraava Energy is poised to continue making substantial contributions to India’s renewable energy landscape.