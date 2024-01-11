en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

Apraava Energy Wins Contract for 250 MW Solar Energy Project in Rajasthan

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:39 am EST
Apraava Energy Wins Contract for 250 MW Solar Energy Project in Rajasthan

Apraava Energy, an integrated energy solutions provider based in Mumbai, has bagged a contract to develop a 250 MW solar energy project in Rajasthan, India. The project was clinched through an e-reverse auction, with a locked tariff of INR 2.53 per kWh. This agreement marks Apraava’s debut in the greenfield solar power sector via the auction route.

Apraava Energy’s Growing Renewable Energy Portfolio

Apraava Energy’s responsibilities under the contract encompass the project’s design, construction, and operation, spread over a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the National Hydroelectric Power Corp. (NHPC). The project is set to be completed within 24 months. Adding this project to their repertoire significantly expands Apraava Energy’s operating renewable energy (RE) portfolio, which stands at a robust 1,312.6 MW. This portfolio includes both wind and solar power projects scattered across various Indian states.

Additional Projects and Future Plans

Furthermore, Apraava Energy has 660 MW of RE projects under construction. Beyond renewable energy, Apraava operates a 1,320 MW coal-fired super-critical power plant and two power transmission assets. The firm is also making strides into the smart metering infrastructure sector, boasting three million smart meters in Assam and Gujarat. Moving forward, Apraava Energy plans to channel investments exclusively into low-carbon and customer-focused energy businesses.

Sustainable Energy Commitment

Co-owned by the CLP Group and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Apraava Energy is unwavering in its commitment to sustainable energy growth. This commitment aligns with India’s ambitious carbon-neutral goals. With a total installed capacity of 3,150 MW, including wind and solar energy projects, a coal-fired power plant, and power transmission assets, Apraava Energy is poised to continue making substantial contributions to India’s renewable energy landscape.

0
Energy India Sustainability
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Energy

See more
18 mins ago
Texas to Receive $70 Million for Hydrogen Fueling Stations; Houston Selected for Clean Hydrogen Hub
In an ambitious move towards sustainable energy, Texas municipalities are in line to receive a $70 million federal investment to aid in the construction of hydrogen fueling stations. These stations, aimed at facilitating medium and heavy-duty freight trucks, are set to be established in the major cities of Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, and San Antonio.
Texas to Receive $70 Million for Hydrogen Fueling Stations; Houston Selected for Clean Hydrogen Hub
Petrol Prices Plunge to Over Two-Year Low as Oil Prices Dip
2 hours ago
Petrol Prices Plunge to Over Two-Year Low as Oil Prices Dip
Libyan Protesters Issue Ultimatum, Threatening Energy Supply Disruptions
2 hours ago
Libyan Protesters Issue Ultimatum, Threatening Energy Supply Disruptions
Puget Sound Region Braces for Cold Snap: PUD Offers Tips for Energy Conservation and Pipe Protection
28 mins ago
Puget Sound Region Braces for Cold Snap: PUD Offers Tips for Energy Conservation and Pipe Protection
Evergy Gears Up for Winter: High Energy Demand and Power Outages Anticipated
1 hour ago
Evergy Gears Up for Winter: High Energy Demand and Power Outages Anticipated
Oil Prices Surge as Iran Seizes Tanker in Gulf of Oman: Economic Impact and Implications
1 hour ago
Oil Prices Surge as Iran Seizes Tanker in Gulf of Oman: Economic Impact and Implications
Latest Headlines
World News
Brock Purdy: From 'Game Manager' to 'Gunslinger' Amid 49ers' Playoff Push
2 mins
Brock Purdy: From 'Game Manager' to 'Gunslinger' Amid 49ers' Playoff Push
Netanyahu Condemns ICC's Decision to Investigate Alleged War Crimes in Gaza
2 mins
Netanyahu Condemns ICC's Decision to Investigate Alleged War Crimes in Gaza
Brock Purdy: The Gunslinger Who Rejects the 'Game Manager' Label
2 mins
Brock Purdy: The Gunslinger Who Rejects the 'Game Manager' Label
UK Cabinet Mulls Military Action in Red Sea Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions
3 mins
UK Cabinet Mulls Military Action in Red Sea Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions
A Shift in Power: The New Highest Paid Coaches in U.S. Sports
3 mins
A Shift in Power: The New Highest Paid Coaches in U.S. Sports
Turmoil Engulfs Golden State Warriors: Performance Slump, Fan Booing, and Rumors of Big Trades
4 mins
Turmoil Engulfs Golden State Warriors: Performance Slump, Fan Booing, and Rumors of Big Trades
Decoding the Dynamics of Donald Trump's Support Base
4 mins
Decoding the Dynamics of Donald Trump's Support Base
Gingrich Cautions Democrats: Imprisoning Trump Risks Political Repercussions
4 mins
Gingrich Cautions Democrats: Imprisoning Trump Risks Political Repercussions
CVS Health to Close Select Pharmacies in Target Stores as Part of Strategic Downsizing
4 mins
CVS Health to Close Select Pharmacies in Target Stores as Part of Strategic Downsizing
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
4 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
5 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
5 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
6 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
7 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
8 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
10 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app