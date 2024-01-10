en English
India

APPSC Extends Application Deadline for Group II Services Vacancies

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:36 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 11:59 am EST
APPSC Extends Application Deadline for Group II Services Vacancies

In a recent announcement, the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has extended the deadline for submissions of applications for various Group II Services posts. The new deadline is now set for January 17, 2024, at 11:59 PM. Despite this modification, the preliminary exam date remains unaltered, firmly set for February 25, 2024.

APPSC Group II Vacancies

The recruitment drive encompasses a total of 897 posts, divided into 331 executive jobs and 566 non-executive posts. The preliminary exam, conducted in offline mode (OMR based), will consist of 150 questions focusing on General Studies & Mental Ability.

Application Process and Fees

Prospective candidates are required to submit all necessary documents for registration. The application fees is ₹250/-, with a processing fee of ₹80/-. Certain categories, including SC, ST, BC, PBDs & Ex-Service Men, are exempted from the examination fee of ₹80/-. Payments are to be made online using the payment gateway with net banking, credit card, or debit card.

Further Details

The APPSC urges all interested and eligible candidates to refer to the official notification on their website for comprehensive details on vacancy distribution, age limits, eligibility criteria, and other pertinent information required during the application process. The date for the Main Examination will be confirmed at a later time.

India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

