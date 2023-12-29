Apple, Xiaomi Make Headlines: Patent Win, EV Launch and Hiring Slowdown

Significant developments are unfolding in the technology sector, with Apple and Xiaomi at the forefront. Apple has secured a temporary reprieve in the U.S. as a federal court lifts the ban on its Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra models, previously imposed due to patent infringement allegations. However, the tech giant faces scrutiny in India after issuing warnings of ‘state-sponsored attackers’ to journalists and political figures. Concurrently, the major tech conglomerates known collectively as ‘FAAMNG’ (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Netflix, and Google) are experiencing a hiring slowdown in India, with job postings witnessing a drastic 90% drop in 2023 amidst the global economic downturn. Meanwhile, Chinese tech heavyweight Xiaomi makes an ambitious foray into the electric vehicle (EV) market with its new SU7 electric sedan, projecting a robust challenge to established automakers. Lastly, Google showcases its cutting-edge AI prowess with VideoPoet, a model capable of generating videos from multimodal inputs.

Apple’s Mixed Fortunes

Apple breathes a sigh of relief as a U.S. federal court temporarily lifts the ban on its Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra models, earlier imposed due to a patent infringement lawsuit. However, the company is under the scanner in India, facing a backlash for sending alerts about potential ‘state-sponsored attackers’ to journalists and individuals involved in politics, leading to unease among local authorities.

FAAMNG’s Hiring Slowdown

The major tech firms, Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Netflix, and Google, collectively known as ‘FAAMNG’, are grappling with a hiring slowdown in India. Job postings from these tech titans have dropped by a staggering 90% in 2023 due to the adverse impacts of the global economic downturn. This underlines the challenging business landscape and the economic aftershocks of the pandemic.

Xiaomi’s Bold EV Venture

In a significant development, Xiaomi, the Chinese tech giant, has entered the EV market with the launch of its SU7 electric sedan. The vehicle, equipped with a ‘Speed Ultra’ feature, can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in a rapid 2.78 seconds. Powered by Nvidia’s Drive Orin chips, the car boasts a Xiaomi Pilot autonomous system and an impressive driving range of up to 800 km. With this bold move, Xiaomi aims to position itself as a major global automaker, rivalling established players like Tesla and Porsche.

Google’s AI Breakthrough

Lastly, Google is making significant strides in artificial intelligence with its latest innovation, VideoPoet. This AI model can generate videos from multimodal inputs, underscoring the rapid advances in AI video generation technology. As the boundaries between technology and human capabilities continue to blur, such innovations herald a new era in the digital landscape.