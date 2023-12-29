en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Apple, Xiaomi Make Headlines: Patent Win, EV Launch and Hiring Slowdown

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:27 am EST
Apple, Xiaomi Make Headlines: Patent Win, EV Launch and Hiring Slowdown

Significant developments are unfolding in the technology sector, with Apple and Xiaomi at the forefront. Apple has secured a temporary reprieve in the U.S. as a federal court lifts the ban on its Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra models, previously imposed due to patent infringement allegations. However, the tech giant faces scrutiny in India after issuing warnings of ‘state-sponsored attackers’ to journalists and political figures. Concurrently, the major tech conglomerates known collectively as ‘FAAMNG’ (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Netflix, and Google) are experiencing a hiring slowdown in India, with job postings witnessing a drastic 90% drop in 2023 amidst the global economic downturn. Meanwhile, Chinese tech heavyweight Xiaomi makes an ambitious foray into the electric vehicle (EV) market with its new SU7 electric sedan, projecting a robust challenge to established automakers. Lastly, Google showcases its cutting-edge AI prowess with VideoPoet, a model capable of generating videos from multimodal inputs.

Apple’s Mixed Fortunes

Apple breathes a sigh of relief as a U.S. federal court temporarily lifts the ban on its Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra models, earlier imposed due to a patent infringement lawsuit. However, the company is under the scanner in India, facing a backlash for sending alerts about potential ‘state-sponsored attackers’ to journalists and individuals involved in politics, leading to unease among local authorities.

FAAMNG’s Hiring Slowdown

The major tech firms, Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Netflix, and Google, collectively known as ‘FAAMNG’, are grappling with a hiring slowdown in India. Job postings from these tech titans have dropped by a staggering 90% in 2023 due to the adverse impacts of the global economic downturn. This underlines the challenging business landscape and the economic aftershocks of the pandemic.

Xiaomi’s Bold EV Venture

In a significant development, Xiaomi, the Chinese tech giant, has entered the EV market with the launch of its SU7 electric sedan. The vehicle, equipped with a ‘Speed Ultra’ feature, can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in a rapid 2.78 seconds. Powered by Nvidia’s Drive Orin chips, the car boasts a Xiaomi Pilot autonomous system and an impressive driving range of up to 800 km. With this bold move, Xiaomi aims to position itself as a major global automaker, rivalling established players like Tesla and Porsche.

Google’s AI Breakthrough

Lastly, Google is making significant strides in artificial intelligence with its latest innovation, VideoPoet. This AI model can generate videos from multimodal inputs, underscoring the rapid advances in AI video generation technology. As the boundaries between technology and human capabilities continue to blur, such innovations herald a new era in the digital landscape.

0
Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Battle for Refund: Fan's Four-year Ordeal with Ticketmaster Ends in Victory

By Geeta Pillai

RBI Extends Payment Infrastructure Development Fund Scheme: A Boost for Digital Transformation

By Rafia Tasleem

Uday Kotak Highlights India's Shift from Savers to Investors: Implications and Challenges

By Rafia Tasleem

2024: A Year of Significant Financial Changes and a Record-Breaking Property Transaction

By Shivani Chauhan

Japanese Retailers Forge Ahead with Expansion Plans in Vietnam ...
@Asia · 3 mins
Japanese Retailers Forge Ahead with Expansion Plans in Vietnam ...
heart comment 0
Pakistan Allocates Rs140 Billion to Power Plants to Tackle Circular Debt Under IMF Pressure

By Mazhar Abbas

Pakistan Allocates Rs140 Billion to Power Plants to Tackle Circular Debt Under IMF Pressure
New General Labor Law Reshapes Employment Relations Landscape

By BNN Correspondents

New General Labor Law Reshapes Employment Relations Landscape
Cambodia’s Economic Crossroads: The Impact of Free Trade Agreements

By Rafia Tasleem

Cambodia's Economic Crossroads: The Impact of Free Trade Agreements
Françoise Bettencourt Meyers: L’Oréal Heiress Becomes First Woman to Amass $100 Billion Fortune

By Geeta Pillai

Françoise Bettencourt Meyers: L'Oréal Heiress Becomes First Woman to Amass $100 Billion Fortune
Latest Headlines
World News
Former President Lungu Challenges Constitutional Court on Eligibility for Future Elections
35 seconds
Former President Lungu Challenges Constitutional Court on Eligibility for Future Elections
Xochitl Galvez's Sky Messaging to Mexican President in Pre-Campaign Strategy
1 min
Xochitl Galvez's Sky Messaging to Mexican President in Pre-Campaign Strategy
Nike Reveals New Kits for Super Eagles Ahead of 2023 AFCON
2 mins
Nike Reveals New Kits for Super Eagles Ahead of 2023 AFCON
Convicted Former MP Kasidiaris Sworn in as Athens City Councillor Amid Controversy
2 mins
Convicted Former MP Kasidiaris Sworn in as Athens City Councillor Amid Controversy
Jon Rahm: A Year of Triumphs and a Career in Full Stride
4 mins
Jon Rahm: A Year of Triumphs and a Career in Full Stride
Nigeria's Aviation Industry Undergoes Major Shake-up with 48 New Director Appointments
4 mins
Nigeria's Aviation Industry Undergoes Major Shake-up with 48 New Director Appointments
UK's Inheritance Tax Cut Debate: Aiding the Wealthy or Promoting Equity?
7 mins
UK's Inheritance Tax Cut Debate: Aiding the Wealthy or Promoting Equity?
Maximizing 'Extras' Cover: A Race Against Time for Australian Policyholders
8 mins
Maximizing 'Extras' Cover: A Race Against Time for Australian Policyholders
South Australian Surfing Community Mourns Loss of Young Surfer in Shark Attack
10 mins
South Australian Surfing Community Mourns Loss of Young Surfer in Shark Attack
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
1 hour
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
2 hours
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
3 hours
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
3 hours
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
3 hours
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
Chef Mike Nassar Shares Handy Berry Washing Tip on TikTok
4 hours
Chef Mike Nassar Shares Handy Berry Washing Tip on TikTok
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
5 hours
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
5 hours
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
Bill Gates Sounds Climate Alarm at COP28: Urges Innovation and Adaptation
9 hours
Bill Gates Sounds Climate Alarm at COP28: Urges Innovation and Adaptation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app