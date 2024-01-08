en English
Business

APEPDCL Launches Virtual Account Numbers for Efficient Bill Payments

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:31 pm EST
APEPDCL Launches Virtual Account Numbers for Efficient Bill Payments

The Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) has taken a significant leap towards digitalization by introducing virtual account numbers (VAN) for high tension (HT) consumers in Visakhapatnam. This innovative initiative, unveiled at APEPDCL’s corporate office, is designed to streamline the process of electricity bill payments for HT consumers.

A Unique Payment Solution

The VANs, provided by the State Bank of India, are unique 16-digit numbers assigned to individual consumers. This number, once linked to the consumer’s bank account, enables secure, efficient, and hassle-free bill payments. The payment system is accessible around the clock, allowing consumers to clear their dues at any given time.

Efficient Communication Channels

Keeping pace with the advent of digital communication, APEPDCL has ensured that consumers receive notifications regarding their assigned VAN through multiple platforms, including SMS, email, and WhatsApp. This approach ensures that the information reaches consumers swiftly and securely, adding to the overall convenience of this new payment method.

A Collaborative Endeavour

The launch of this initiative was spearheaded by APEPDCL CMD Immadi Prudhvi Tej, in the presence of several noteworthy individuals including APEPDCL’s Director (Finance) D Chandram, CGMs P Srinivas and M Ravindra, along with SBI DGM Pankaj Kumar. Their collective efforts have resulted in a solution that promises to greatly enhance the ease of bill payments for HT consumers in Visakhapatnam.

The introduction of VANs is a commendable example of how digital technology can be harnessed to improve public utilities and services. It reflects APEPDCL’s commitment to leveraging innovation to better serve its consumers, and sets a promising precedent for other power distribution companies across the nation.

Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

