Apatani Students Embark on Educational Tour, Exploring India's Rich Heritage

A contingent of 41 Apatani students embarked on a week-long educational journey from January 9 to 17, spanning the national capital region and Jaipur. This initiative, a collaborative endeavor of the Apatani Students Union and the Apatani Students Union Capital Complex, Itanagar, saw these young minds dive headfirst into the rich tapestry of India's history and culture.

Flagging-Off a Voyage of Discovery

The educational tour commenced in Delhi, with Robin Hibu, the Delhi Police Special Commissioner and President of Helping Hands Society, flagging off the expedition. Hibu, in his address to the students, emphasized the importance of discipline and hard work, urging them to strive to become valuable citizens. His words set the tone for the entire journey, instilling in the students a sense of purpose and responsibility.

Delving into Delhi's Heritage

In the heart of India's bustling capital, the students explored a series of iconic structures. From the towering India Gate and the historic Qutub Minar to the majestic Red Fort, the serene Lotus Temple, and the awe-inspiring Swami Narayan Akshardam Temple, each landmark offered a unique glimpse into the nation's past.

Jaipur: A Tapestry of Tradition

The educational excursion continued in Jaipur, known for its vibrant culture and stunning architectural feats. Here, the students had the opportunity to visit the grand Amber Palace, the picturesque Jaal Mahal, the intricately decorated Seesh Mahal, the architectural wonder of Hawa Mahal, the scientific marvel of Jantar Mantar, and the regal City Palace.

The tour, meticulously overseen by Koj Rissang, the organizing chairman, and Nani Nomo, the secretary, proved to be not just an exploration of historical sites but a profound journey into India's rich cultural heritage. The students, imbued with newfound knowledge and experiences, returned home, ready to contribute to their communities as informed and inspired citizens.