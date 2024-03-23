Anurag Kashyap Sets Meeting Fees in Lakhs, Cites Time Wasted on 'Creative Geniuses'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has taken a bold step to manage his time more effectively by deciding to charge steep fees for meetings, expressing his frustration with individuals who overestimate their creativity. His Instagram announcement highlights specific rates based on the duration of the interaction, insisting on advance payment to deter non-serious inquiries.

Advertisment

Addressing Time Mismanagement

Anurag Kashyap, known for his candidness, expressed his dissatisfaction with how much time he has lost in meetings that bear no fruit. "I am tired of wasting time meeting people," he wrote, indicating a shift towards a more structured approach to professional interactions. This move has sparked a range of reactions, from support within the industry to surprise among fans and aspiring creatives.

Industry Reaction and Beyond

Advertisment

The announcement has elicited mixed reactions. His daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, showed her support humorously, intending to forward his message to those bombarding her with scripts for her father. Meanwhile, colleagues like Shahana Goswami and Kubbra Sait shared their thoughts, raising questions about the effectiveness of this strategy in filtering genuine talent. Despite varying opinions, Kashyap's decision underscores the value of his time and expertise in a crowded and competitive industry.

Implications for Future Collaborations

While some may view Kashyap's approach as unorthodox, it might set a precedent for how industry professionals manage their time and engage with new talent. This model, though seemingly exclusive, could encourage more serious and prepared pitches, potentially leading to more meaningful collaborations. As Anurag Kashyap steers his career into new territories, including acting in Malayalam cinema, his strategy might influence how creative minds approach him with their ideas.

As the dust settles on this surprising announcement, the film industry and its aspirants are left to ponder the true cost of accessing established talent. Whether this move will streamline genuine opportunities or create barriers for undiscovered talent remains to be seen. However, it's clear that Anurag Kashyap is prioritizing his time and creative energy, challenging the status quo of celebrity accessibility.