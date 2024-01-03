en English
Anupam Kaura Steps in as CHRO of Kotak Mahindra Bank Amidst its Organizational Transformation

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:10 am EST
Anupam Kaura Steps in as CHRO of Kotak Mahindra Bank Amidst its Organizational Transformation

Anupam Kaura, seasoned HR professional with an illustrious career spanning over a quarter of a century, has been appointed as the new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) of Kotak Mahindra Bank. Kaura joins the Indian private sector lender from Crisil, London, where he held the position of global CHRO, and his appointment marks a significant stride in Kotak’s ongoing organizational transformation.

A Strategic Hire for Kotak’s Transformation

Kaura’s appointment is a part of Kotak’s recent strategy to hire globally for key business areas including technology, customer experience, and product development. His extensive experience in strategic HR leadership, business partnering, and driving change agendas in large organizations makes him an ideal fit for Kotak’s ambition to metamorphose into a tech-enabled, customer-focused financial institution.

Expectations from Kaura’s Leadership

Shanti Ekambaram, a whole-time director at Kotak Mahindra Bank, expressed unwavering confidence in Kaura’s capabilities and potential to contribute significantly to the bank’s vision. On his part, Kaura, who has managed a wide array of HR functions at leading companies like IDFC Bank, Citi, AXA, and PwC, is excited about the opportunity.

Recognizing the Potential of Indian Banking and Finance Sector

He acknowledges the Indian banking and finance sector’s potential for growth and the bank’s commitment to transformation. Kaura’s academic qualifications, including a Bachelor of Commerce from Delhi University and a master’s degree in personnel management and industrial relations from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, further add to his credentials.

Business India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

