Anubhav Sinha Reveals Directing Keeps Him Vibrantly Alive at FICCI Frames Panel

At a recent FICCI Frames panel discussion, celebrated filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, alongside 'The Family Man' creators Raj and DK, delved deep into the realms of filmmaking, sharing personal journeys and insights. Sinha, with a portfolio of politically charged films such as 'Mulk', 'Article 15', and 'Anek', articulated a profound connection with his craft, stating that without directing, he would feel "half dead." This revelation not only highlights his passion but underlines the existential significance that directing holds for him.

Transition from Engineering to Filmmaking

Sinha's journey into the world of cinema was not a straightforward one. Initially embarking on a career as an engineer, he quickly realized his heart lay elsewhere. "I was an engineer and I became a director, then it was out of no choice that I started writing," Sinha recounted during the panel. His transition from engineering to directing and writing spans over three decades, a period during which he has not only honed his craft but also developed a deep love for storytelling. This shift underscores a common narrative among creatives, where passion often leads to a radical career change.

The Importance of Writing and Representation

For Sinha, writing is not just an aspect of filmmaking; it's a lifeline. He admitted to the audience that even if he were not directing, the essence of his being would cling to writing. This dedication to storytelling is evident in his films, which often tackle complex societal issues, pushing the envelope on discussions around justice, equality, and representation. Sinha also touched upon the challenges of producing and the critical importance of representation in the film industry, issues that resonate deeply in his latest directorial venture, 'Bheed'. Set against the backdrop of the Covid-19 lockdown, 'Bheed' is a social drama that aims to mirror society's multifaceted nature.

A Career Spanning Three Decades

With a career that stretches over thirty years, Anubhav Sinha has established himself as a filmmaker who is not afraid to confront uncomfortable truths. His films, characterized by their political edge, have not only garnered critical acclaim but have also sparked conversations around pressing social issues. Sinha's candid disclosure about his connection with directing and writing offers a glimpse into the psyche of a filmmaker committed to exploring the depths of human experience and social dynamics. His journey from an engineer to one of India's most thought-provoking directors is a testament to the power of passion and the relentless pursuit of one's calling.

As the discussion at FICCI Frames concluded, it was clear that Anubhav Sinha's contributions to Indian cinema go beyond entertainment. His films serve as conduits for dialogue, empathy, and understanding, reflecting a society in flux. Sinha's narrative, marked by a transition from engineering to creating cinema that stirs the conscience, illustrates that at the heart of filmmaking lies the unyielding desire to tell stories that matter. As he continues to wield his pen and director's chair, Sinha's work remains a beacon for aspiring filmmakers and a reminder of cinema's power to influence, inspire, and ignite change.