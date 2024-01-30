Anu Aga: The Powerhouse Behind Thermax and India's Wealthiest Woman in Engineering

Anu Aga, a name synonymous with success, resilience, and philanthropy, has etched her name in the annals of Indian business and social work. As the former chairperson of Thermax, an energy and environmental engineering company, she has not only spearheaded the company's growth but also laid the foundation for a legacy that continues to thrive.

Aga's Tenure at Thermax: A Period of Significant Growth

From 1996 to 2004, Aga led Thermax with an unwavering commitment and innovative vision. Under her leadership, Thermax experienced a period of significant growth and expansion. A testament to her management acumen, as of December 4, 2023, Thermax boasts a market capitalization of Rs 30,408 crore, with a share price on the NSE of Rs 2700.

From Business to Social Work: A Journey of Giving Back

After her tenure at Thermax, Aga shifted gears to focus on her passion for social work. Her efforts in this arena have not gone unnoticed, earning her the prestigious Padma Shri award from the Indian government. Her commitment to social change and community development underscores the multifaceted nature of her influence.

A Legacy of Wealth and Influence

With a real-time net worth of around Rs 20,000 crore, Aga stands tall as the wealthiest woman in India's engineering sector, according to Forbes. Her induction into the list of the richest Indians is a testament to her astute business acumen and relentless pursuit of excellence.

Aga's involvement with Thermax began in 1985, and after the death of her husband in 1996, she took over the helm of the company. In 2012, she was nominated for the Rajya Sabha, further cementing her status as a powerhouse in Indian society.

With an academic background in Economics and social work, Aga's influence transcends the corporate realm. Her journey from the boardroom to social work embodies the spirit of Indian women leaders and continues to inspire many.