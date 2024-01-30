Anticipated Pricing for Mahindra Armada (Thar 5-door): A Deep Dive

In the ever-evolving Indian automobile market, the anticipation for the upcoming Mahindra Armada, colloquially known as the Thar 5-door, is palpable. The pricing speculation for this new entrant has been a subject of heated discussions among auto enthusiasts and potential buyers.

Current Pricing Landscape

As of January 30, 2024, the 3-door Thar 4WD models have a pricing structure that varies depending on the type of fuel. The petrol variants range from Rs. 14.30 lakh to Rs. 16.60 lakh, while the diesel models start at a slightly higher Rs. 14.85 lakh, going up to Rs. 17.15 lakh. This pricing serves as a baseline for estimating the price of the new 5-door variant.

Expectations for the Armada

Unlike the Jimny, which experienced poor demand leading to significant discounts, the Thar 3-door has held its price. The Armada is expected to introduce features enhancing the ownership experience, aiming to make it a viable option for those considering it as their primary vehicle.

It's believed that the Armada will be available in three variants - Base, Mid, High. Each variant will offer different engine and transmission options, including 2WD variants to appeal to a broader market. The new model is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol motor and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Transmission options could include six-speed manual and automatic units.

Anticipated Pricing

The detailed expected pricing structure for each variant combination suggests that the Armada could start at Rs. 12.99 lakh, with the diesel variant carrying a premium. Higher variants are expected to include additional features and options like automatic transmission and 4WD, especially for diesel engines. The top-end variant may cost up to Rs. 19.80 lakh, remaining under the Rs. 20 lakh psychological barrier, and could include a mechanical locking differential for the diesel 4WD model.

As the market waits with bated breath for the final pricing reveal of the Mahindra Armada, one thing is clear - this 5-door variant of the popular Thar is set to disrupt the Indian automotive market, adding another intriguing chapter to Mahindra's legacy.