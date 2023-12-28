en English
Business

Anticipated Improvements in IBC Case Handling by Tribunals in 2024

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:39 am EST
Anticipated Improvements in IBC Case Handling by Tribunals in 2024

Legal experts are forecasting refined handling of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) cases by tribunals in 2024, with an emphasis on stringent guidelines and improved infrastructure. Established in 2016, the IBC has played a crucial role in enhancing the corporate insolvency regime, successfully resolving 2,622 companies by June 2023. However, tribunals like the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) face criticism for slow case disposal – with 21,000+ cases pending as of January 2023 – an issue that compromises India’s image as a business hub by escalating costs and eroding enterprise value.

IBC’s Journey and Future Outlook

The Supreme Court of India has been instrumental in dispelling ambiguities surrounding the IBC, paving the way for a transparent ecosystem for stakeholders. Key rulings include the affirmation of provisions related to personal guarantees in insolvency cases, empowering creditors or Resolution Professionals (RPs) to hold promoters or directors liable for company debts via personal insolvency proceedings. A landmark judgement in 2023 declared government dues as a lower priority during a company’s liquidation, trailing resolution process costs, workmen’s dues, and employees’ wages. This new hierarchy, placing government dues below those of secured and unsecured creditors, could potentially reshape the insolvency resolution landscape.

SEBI’s Significant Amendments to LODR Regulations

In 2023, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) introduced crucial amendments to the LODR Regulations, marking a turning point in bolstering the disclosure framework. These amendments raise transparency by establishing quantitative thresholds and materiality criteria, broadening deemed material events, intensifying scrutiny on communication channels, necessitating shareholders’ approval for pivotal decisions, and obligating cybersecurity disclosures.

Ajnara India Ltd Slips into Insolvency Proceedings

The NCLT has green-lit a petition filed by homebuyers of a delayed project in Noida, pushing Developer Ajnara India Ltd into insolvency proceedings. A professional named Amarpal has been appointed to oversee the insolvency resolution proceedings. The developer defaulted on the project, accepting advance payments and amassing a total financial debt of Rs 50,47,48,426 from buyers. Currently, Ajnara India Ltd and Ajnara Realtech Ltd are facing 308 and 150 complaints respectively. Insolvency application under section 7 IBC against Ajnara Realtech and M/s Sequel Buildcon Pvt Ltd, a sister concern of Ajnara Group, is at its final stage. Advocate IP Bharat Bhushan Sethi represents the homebuyers in all these cases against Ajnara Group.

Business India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

